Uganda Premier side BUL Football Club has agreed on personal terms with striker Lawrence Tezikya.

Tezikya is likely to put pen on paper for a two-year employment contract according to a source close to the player.

The former Busoga United striker will feel the void that was left by Karim Ndugwa who moved to Vipers SC in the middle of the campaign last season.

The deal is expected to be sealed as soon as the striker becomes a free agent in August later this year. Tezikya completed a move to Kitende from Busoga United in August 2020.

The youthful forward found a hard time finding a position in the starting line-up of the Venoms a side he joined after beaming hips of potential with Busoga and Jinja SS in the post-primary games.

He only managed to play 10 games in all competitions during his debut campaign after suffering an arm fracture in his early days at Kitende.

Last season, he was sent on loan at Maroons football club but still, the forward hardly commanded credible playing time.

The forward has decided to go back home and try to rejuvenate his career with the Jinja-based club.

If the deal materialises then he will be following Denis Mwemezi who also switched camps from Kitende to join the oil manufacturers.