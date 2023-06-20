Overview: The latest beef up for Eng. Misagga’s committee has very credible personalities with unquestionable leadership abilities and marketing gimmicks. The other members on this committee are; Ronnie Mutebi Nsubuga (Soltilo Bright Stars Football club chairperson), Faridah Nakazibwe (NTV news anchor), Batenga Nakisozi (Uganda Rowing Federation member), Aisha Nassanga (media personality), Olive Akulo, Patricia Najjemba, Joseph Mugaga, Angela Nambooze, Morris Mukiibi, Robert Lwanga Mugerwa and Hassan Kiyemba.

Back in the days, water sport in Buganda Kingdom was a cherished activity that brought the Kabaka’s subjects together.

The Kabaka (King) would also be directly engaged in such thrilling activities and this can be traced as far back as 800 years ago in the epoch of the first muganda, Kintu.

Traditional race canoe racing and sprints inter-mingled with long distance swimming were the order of the day.

The canoeing doubled for recreational purposes as well as navy security for the kingdom.

A racing boat ready for expedition on Lake Victoria

Now with contemporary water sports as modern canoe (Kayaks), rowing races and sprints, dragon boating, para-rowing and canoeing have of late taken their toll.

A decade ago, Buganda Kingdom sought it wise to revive these traditional water sports for all the 18 Buganda counties (Masaza) in all the water centres in Buganda and Uganda generally.

The Kingdom’s ministry of sports, leisure and recreation through the minister Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu devised means of reviving this docket.

Eng. Ben Immanuel Misagga (extreme Left) is the chairperson of the Buganda Kingdom Royal Regatta

The appointment of Eng. Ben Immanuel Misagga as the chairperson of the steering committee since 2016 has given the sport the desired direction of movement.

“When I got this royal call to lead the revival of the water sport in Buganda Kingdom, I could not hesitate. The purpose at hand was to revive the sport that our ancestors enjoyed. The main objective was to see the game modernized to the extent of luring tourists to bring back finances to the kingdom directly” Eng. Misagga remarked.

Some of the Buganda Royal Regatta committee members

The latest beef up for Eng. Misagga’s committee has very credible personalities with unquestionable leadership abilities and marketing gimmicks.

The organizing committee is headed by Eng. Misagga.

The other members on this committee are; Ronnie Mutebi Nsubuga (Soltilo Bright Stars Football club chairperson), Faridah Nakazibwe (NTV news anchor), Batenga Nakisozi (Uganda Rowing Federation member), Aisha Nassanga (media personality), Olive Akulo, Patricia Najjemba, Joseph Mugaga, Angela Nambooze, Morris Mukiibi, Robert Lwanga Mugerwa and Hassan Kiyemba.

Some of the members on the Buganda Kingdom Royal Canoe Regatta committee

These are members who will plan and strategize for a tranquil 2023 season in water sport within Buganda Kingdom.

The detailed program for the water sport in Buganda Kingdom will be revealed soon.

Members ready for training in preparation for the Buganda Kingdom royal regatta

The Dragon boat competition is one of the contemporary water sports

Dragon Boat Festival Credit: Time Out Shanghai