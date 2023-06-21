Overview: The paints manufacturers Kansai Plascon continue to stamp authority into the Uganda's sports arena having also joined hands with the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) recently. They also sponsor Vipers Sports Club, Arua Hill Sports Club, the Uganda Cup football competition, Uganda Netball Cranes, Entebbe Mongers Rugby Football club and the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA).

Tournament: 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup

2023 Buganda Masaza Cup Official opening match : Busiro Vs Mawokota

: Busiro Vs Mawokota Date : Saturday, 24 th June

: Saturday, 24 June Venue : Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa

: Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Kabowa Kick-off Time : 3:00 PM

: 3:00 PM Chief Guest: His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, the famed Bulange Gardens square was a bee-hive like confine.

One part had a huge white tent for the congregation of the famous Kisaakate Nabagereka launch.

Opposite the Kisaakate gigantic tent were a series of well paraded small tents as the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup launch took place.

Graced by the Buganda Kingdom prime minister Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, the highlight of this launch was the grand announcement of paints gurus Kansai Plascon as one of tournament sponsors.

The Katikiro arrived 13 minutes past the agreed 11 AM start time and immediately greeted the guests in the different tents.

Kansai Plascon’s Marketing manager Daniel Kayongo was one of the special guests who greeted the Katikiro before taking his seat.

ROYAL HAND-SHAKE: Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga greets Daniel Kayongo of Kansai Plascon

Dick Kasolo, a communications specialist at Buganda Kingdom led the treasured Buganda and national anthems as well as the opening prayer before the master of ceremony Hassan Kiyimba took over.

Kayongo was present on a special duty, to officially announce the Shs 100,000,000 package to the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup as well as Shs 50,000,000 specifically to Buddu Ssaza.

For starters, Kansai Plascon also sponsored Buddu Ssaza last season.

Daniel Kayongo, Kansai Plascon marketing manager with his speech at Bulange Mengo during the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup official launch

Kayongo openly expressed the gratitude for Kansai Plascon to relate with Buganda Kingdom.

Kansai Plascon is glad to associate with Buganda Kingdom. We have been painting the Buganda Kingdom premises and we look forward continued relations. Sports is of great value; It employs, It unites and boosts the name of Uganda internationally. Kansai Plascon has contributed Shs. 100,000,000 towards the Masaza Cup football tournament and offered Shs. 50,000,000 to Buddu for this season. Daniel Kayongo, Marketing Manager, Kansai Plascon

“As a brand, we have found that sports offers a unique passion point that unites us all no matter our status. Given this thought process, as a company that truly understands its customers, we decided to invest and engaged them during these sports moments. We have had an amazing relationship with Buganda Kingdom in other capacities and that has culminated into the partnership we have Buganda Kingdom in other capacities and that has culminated into the partnership we have unveiled today. And last year marked the first step into Masaza cup when we supported Buddu. What is being celebrated today has been some years in the making and we are glad it has reached this milestone.” Kayongo added.

The balls and jerseys given to the different Masaza Cup teams

Kansai Plascon joins the other sponsors as Airtel Uganda, Centenary Bank and UNAIDS for the annual tournament that was revamped in 2004.

The paints manufacturers continue to stamp authority into the Uganda’s sports arena having recently also joined hands with the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA).

They also sponsor Vipers Sports Club, Arua Hill Sports Club, the Uganda Cup football competition, Uganda Netball Cranes, Entebbe Mongers Rugby Football club and the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA).

Remmie Kisakye, CEO Majestic Brands speaks at Bulange Mengo

Remmie Kisakye, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Majestic Brands boldly underlined the value of the Buganda Masaza football tournament which has been a bed rock for talent development to the different national teams in the recent past.

The Buganda Masaza Cup remains an important championship not only in Buganda, but also, in the entire country. Irrespective of heritage and background, the Buganda Masaza cup accommodates all. We have witnessed such a significant impact because of the Buganda Masaza cup tournament which has produced players who have played at the AFCON and CECAFA tournaments. 70% of the players who play in these tournaments players have featured in the Buganda Masaza cup. This tournament is also hinged on the fight against HIV/AIDS with men at the fore of the fight. Remmie Kisakye, CEO – Majestic Brands

Buganda Kingdom officials during the official launch of the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup launch at Bulange, Mengo

The chairperson of the Masaza Cup local organizing committee Sulaiman Ssejjengo commended Buganda Kingdom.

Ssejjengo who has been at the helm of this committee for now a decade also appreciated the different sponsors, partners as well as the different Masaza chiefs, players, fans and the media alike.

We are excited to have the 2023 Buganda Masaza Cup tournament return bigger. We have three groups for the 18 teams. We shall have 104 matches throughout this tournament and this means increased action time for the players and more visibility for the sponors and partners. We thank the Kingdom of Buganda, all sponsors & partners, the Masaza chiefs, players and the media which has promoted this tournament. Sulaiman Ssejjengo, chairman Buganda Masaza Football Organizing committee

Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom signs on one of the balls to be used as Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu looks on | Credit: Buganda Kingdom

Buganda Kingdom minister of sports, leisure and recreation Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu could not disappoint with his known eloquence.

Owek. Ssekabembe commended the strategic partners of “great intent and purpose”, the only english words he vowed to use.

I salute all our strategic partners of great intent and purpose. We are building the administrators, fans, media and communications, coaching (CAF C), all intended to have a successful championship and transparency.” Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu, Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation

Owek. Ssekabembe announced that all the 18 teams will each get 50 units of jerseys, 5 footballs and Shs 10,000,000 as a starter heading to the tournament.

Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga_Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom

The Katikiro Owek Charles Peter Mayiga tagged football as a “sport and an industry” that sustains many, appealing for free-flowing football brand (Kawoowo) from all the teams as he also sent a strong message to the football players to lived disciplined lives.

Football is a sport and an industry that employs many. I appeal you (footballers) respect the game. I urge you to play Kawoowo football. The players must be disciplined at all times by attending all coaching sessions religiously, avoid alcoholism and womanizing. Always be humble to the coaches and officials, respect each other and the fans. Do not lose focus and be patient under all circumstances. Be professional at all times. Those managing the sport should plan, self-evaluate and focus. To be victorious in sport takes four things; discipline for players, discipline for managers, discipline for officials and discipline for the fans. The Kingdom of Buganda is the most recognizable brand in East and Central Africa and therefore we take this tournament very, very serious because it is recreational and a job as well. Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, Katikiro (Prime minister) Buganda Kingdom

Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga signs on the ball during the official launch amid a heavy rain storm at Bulange Gardens in Mengo

Defending champions Busiro will play host to three-time winners Mawokota on Saturday, 24th June 2023 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium in the tournament’s official opener.

Gomba Ssaza has won this title the most times (five). Mawokota follows with three titles.

Referee Wanyama with two coloured football fans at Bulange Gardens | Credit: David Isabirye

Masaza Cup Cast of All Winners:

2022 – Busiro

2021 – Buddu

2020 – Gomba

2019 – Bulemeezi

2018 – Singo

2017 – Gomba

2016 – Buddu

2015 – Singo

2014 – Gomba

2013 – Mawokota

2012 – Bulemeezi

2011 – Buluuli

2010 – Not Held

2009 – Gomba

2008 – Kyadondo

2007 – Mawokota

2006 – Kooki

2005 – Mawokota

2004 – Gomba