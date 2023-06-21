Striker Gerald Ogwet has agreed to join BUL Football Club after having a great show in the FUFA Big League.

The robust forward is set to cross from Lugazi FC to BUL FC who are preparing quite early ahead of the highly anticipated 2023/24 campaign.

He scored 18 goals in 28 league games to help his side Lugazi FC finish fifth on the 16-teamed log.

The experienced forward will be the second forward to join the oil manufacturers who struggled to find the back of the net in the second round after the departure of Karim Ndugwa.

Ogwet brings on board experience and urgency, he is always hungry to win possession, often times he is up for physical duels and quick to place the ball on target.

His football career has been on a gradual rise right from shining in the Masaza tournament to the Big League and now the current assignment will be proving his worth in the top tier.

BUL continues to beef up their squad and they have already agreed terms with striker Lawrence Tezikya and custodian Joel Mutakubwa.

The Jinja-based side also parted ways with Emmanuel Kalyowa, Richard Wandyaka and Ivan Wani.