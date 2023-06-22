Overview: Golfers participating in this tournament will have a chance to win a brand-new Toyota Corolla Cross as the thrilling hole-in-one prize.

CFAO Motors Uganda and Entebbe Club have announced a dynamic two-year partnership.

The motor selling company has thus solidified their commitment to the sport of golf and contributing to its positive development.

In this collaboration, CFAO Motors will co-sponsor two major tournaments; the Singleton match play challenge and the MTN Monthly Tee tournament.

Entebbe club shall host four major editions where lucky golfers will have the opportunity to win the coveted hole-in-one prize.

The first of these momentous events, the MTN Monthly Tee of Tees, will take place on Saturday, 24th June 2023.

Engineer Jacob Byamukama, chairman of Entebbe club signs the binding document

This exciting opportunity was made possible by the generous backing of Afrisafe, an insurance broker affiliated with Entebbe Club.

During the MTN Monthly Tee of Tees, CFAO Motors will also showcase its recently launched flagship vehicle, the brand-new Toyota Starlet 2023.

This exceptional car model embodies the perfect blend of style, performance and cutting edge technology.

Participants at the tournament will have the unique opportunity to test drive the Corolla Cross similar to the hole-in-one prize vehicle and experience its exceptional features first hand.

Showing off of the binding documentation (contract)

Isaac Tegule, the marketing manager at CFAO Motors openly expressed delight upon this historic partnership.

“We are thrilled to partner with Entebbe Club and support these two-outstanding tournaments. As CFAO Motors (formerly Toyota Uganda Limited), we have a longstanding relationship with the golf community in Uganda. Our previous engagements such as hosting the captain’s prize tournament and Kabaka coronation at Uganda Golf Club (UGC) and supporting the Kakira Open in Jinja over the past two years have allowed us to witness the passion and skill of Ugandan golfers. We are proud to continue our association with the golf fraternity and contribute to its growth and development”

A golfer putts at Entebbe club

Famed for its picturesque pine decimated and dog-legged course, Entebbe club is also renowned for the vibrant golfing community.

Chairman Eng. Jacob Byamukama wholesomely embraced CFAO Motors.

Entebbe Club is delighted to welcome CFAO Motors as our partner. Their commitment to supporting the game of golf in Uganda is commendable. This partnership will enhance the golfing experience at Entebbe club and provide golfers with an opportunity to compete for exceptional prizes. We look forward to hosting these tournaments with CFAO Motors and creating a memorable experience for all participants. Eng. Jacob Byamukama, Chairman Entebbe club

Eng Jacob Byamukama in a puttingchallenge during the launch

Through these initiatives, CFAO Motors aims to reinforce its position as a supporter of the sport of golf in Uganda and showcase its dedication to the positive development of the game.

This weekend, a big field of over 150 golfers will be expected to play at the MTN Monthly Tee tournament at the lake-side golfing facility in Entebbe.

A golf kit besides the brand new Toyota Corolla Cross