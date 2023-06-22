Overview: Paul Kasirye Kadoma and Joweria Namugambe Mpomba, some of the top current players in Uganda ready to play in the national championship.

Competition : 2023 National Squash Open Championship

: 2023 National Squash Open Championship Dates : 26 th June to 1 st July

: 26 June to 1 July Venue: Kampala Club Limited

Kinyara Sugar Limited’s slogan echoes aloud “Irresistibly sweet”.

Such has been the tone as the Sugar manufacturing firm officially announced their Shs 15,000,000 package towards the 2023 national squash open on Thursday, June 22.

The tournament will serve off on 26th June and climax by the 1st July 2023 at Kampala Club Ltd courts.

Squash members hold some of the Kinyara sugar product packs during the launch | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Squash Rackets Association (USRA) officials led by the chairman John Bosco Bamwesigire, captain Silas Katonyera, Kinyara sugar officials Aldon Walukamba and Sekhar Veedhi alongside three players Paul Kasirye Kadoma, Joweria Namugambe Mpomba and Raymond Kawooya (rehabilitating from accident injuries).

Bamwesigire noted that the national squash open is the biggest tournament on the domestic calendar that will also lure the best players from the country and neighbouring countries.

John Bosco Bamwesigire, the chairman of Uganda Squash Racket Association (USRA) | Credit: David Isabirye

He lauded Kinyara Sugar for the sponsorship that will boost the competition among the players.

The Uganda Squash open is no doubt the biggest tournament on the land. Top seeds from Uganda and out of the country will come to compete. The Kinyara sugar sponsorship has come at the right time when the club has just recruited young talent in preparation for the next Squash World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. John Bosco Bamwesigire, Chairman Uganda Squash Rackets Association (USRA)

Walukamba expressed delight upon association with the Squash body in Uganda.

We are delighted to announce our continued support for sports, as we are particularly proud to be embarking on this exciting new title sponsorship of the Uganda Open squash tournament 2023. This is a unique opportunity because as Kinyara Sugar Limited, sponsorships of this kind become part of our business in Uganda, an identity which enhances our company’s brand image and builds a wider relationship with stakeholders. The bond between sports and Kinyara sugar is inseparable. Aldon Walukamba, Corporate Communications Manager – Kinyara SugarLimited

Silas Katonyera, Kampala Club Limited captain | Credit: David Isabirye

Paul Kasirye Kadoma and Joweria Namugambe Mpomba, some of the top current players in the country expressed readiness to take on which ever opposition.

“I have been training and I am in the best shape to play the open and win” Kadoma vowed.

Other male players to take part include; Richard Ssendi, Emma Rodney, Isma Bwanika, Rossi Baggya, Solomon Okidi, Paul Sserulyo, James Dalidi, Maurice Bua, Samuel Kyagulanyi, Mark Musinguzi, Joel Kasibante, Ali Ssewangudde, Jonathan Mwegamire, Vincent Kibira, Owen Agaba, Michael Achon, Ambrose Agumenaitwe, Cedric Sserwadda, among others.

Paul Kasirye Kadoma, Uganda’s top male Squash player | Credit: David Isabirye

Joweria Namugambe Mpomba, Uganda’s lady Squash player | Credit: David Isabirye

Namugambe was only wary of the Kenya top player Jane Njeru.

“I am physically and mentally ready for the Uganda Squash open. I do respect all the local and foreign players coming. Njeru (Jane) is the main focus to beat and win the open” Namugambe revealed.

The other female players ready for battle are; Polline Agaba, Julian Ainomugisha, Elizabeth Musimenta, Safina Mugabe and many others.

The prizes will vary from cash (Shs 1,000,000 for top players), trophies to physical prizes.

Uganda Squash and Racquets Association (USRA) chairman (with glasses) with some players and Kinyara Sugar officials inside the USRA offices | Credit: David Isabirye