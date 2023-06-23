Overview: The registration for the 2023 Dove Junior Chess tournament has already started with each participant expected to pay Shs 40,000 (with lunch inclusive). A team of 10 will pay a discounted Shs 350,000.

Tournament : 6 th Dove Junior Chess Championship

: 6 Dove Junior Chess Championship Date : Saturday, 5 th August 2023

: Saturday, 5 August 2023 Venue : Shree Sahajanand School Uganda, Bukoto

: Shree Sahajanand School Uganda, Bukoto Categories : U-6, U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18, U-20

: U-6, U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18, U-20 Time : 8 AM to 5 PM

: 8 AM to 5 PM Time control : 25 minutes

: 25 minutes Rounds : Six

: Six Fee : 40,000/= (With lunch)

: 40,000/= (With lunch) Theme: “Chess and Wellbeing”

There is excitement building up in the junior chess confines as the 6th edition of Dove Junior Chess championship is coming up early August.

This tournament that has varying age categories of U-6, U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-16, U-18 and U-20 will take place on Saturday, 5th August 2023 at the Shree Sahajanand School Uganda in Bukoto (8 AM to 5 PM).

The registration for this tournament has already started with each participant expected to pay Shs 40,000 (with lunch inclusive).

A team of ten will be charged a discounted Shs 350,000.

Junior chess playes in action

Christine Namaganda, Director Dove Chess Academy | Credit: David Isabirye

According to the main organizer WFM Christine Namaganda (Director Dove Chess Academy), the mode of payment is through mobile payments; MTN Merchant code 165576 and the Airtel Merchant code 4353140.

The deadline for the payment set is Thursday, 3rd August 2023.

Each player will have a bare minimum of 25 minutes apiece for a total round of six.

The theme for the tournament is “Chess and Wellbeing”.

Dove Chess Academy has attained instant fame for the ability to groom promising young talents.