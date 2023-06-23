2023 World Lacrosse Championships:

Group B: Japan 18-0 Uganda

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes staged a brave performance but still miserably lost to Japan 18-0 during a one-sided group B contest on Friday in San Diego county, California state, United States of America (USA).

This victory brightened Japan’s chances of qualifying to the play-offs after their second victory at the on-going world championships.

On Thursday, Japan who are coached by Naofumi Suzuki and captained by Dai Sato humbled France 15-02.

Experience counted a great deal as Japan made their eight consecutive appearance in the quadrennial international lacrosse tournament.

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes, featuring in their third world championships since making the debut in 2014 will now face France (Saturday, June 24).

On Sunday, June 25, Uganda will take on Wales and wind down the group B stage with a duel against Denmark (June 26).

Friday’s other results witnessed Ireland defeat Korea.

Mexico fell 9-13 to Italy.

Uganda Lacrosse senior men’s national team

Goalkeepers : Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu

: Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu Defenders : Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng

: Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng Long Stick midfielders : Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan

: Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan Defensive midfielders : Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech

: Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech Midfielders : Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng

: Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng Attackers: Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok, Faisal Nsubuga, Finn Phillips

Pool B Schedule of matches