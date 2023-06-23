2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Netball):

Final: St Mary’s Kitende 21-19 Buddo S.S

Semi-finals:

St Mary’s Kitende 21-17 Kawanda S.S

Kawanda S.S St Noa Girls 16-20 Buddo S.S

Classification match:

St Noa Girls 14-11 Kawanda S.S

St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende are the champions of the 2023 Wakiso district netball championships.

The Kitende based sports power house overcame rivals Buddo Secondary School 21-19 during a well contested finale played at the Mount Olive courts on Friday, June 23, 2023.

The games were also qualifiers for the national Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Ball games 2 that will be hosted in Kabale district at St Mary’s College, Rushoroza school.

The 5-days action witnessed over 50 schools taking part in the games.

St Mary’s Kitende (Blue and white) against Buddo S.S in the final at Mount Olives

St Mary’s Kitende won 21-17 over Kawanda S.S in the semi-finals.

Buddo SS needed a 20-16 victory against St Noa Girls during the other semi-final clash.

The classification duel to determine the third and fourth placed schools between St Noa Girls school and Kawanda Secondary School was won by the former, 14-11.

The USSSA Ball games 2 involve Netball, Woodball, Football (U-16), Handball, Volleyball, Dancesport and now a new game, Lacrosse.