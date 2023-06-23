2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Netball):
- Final: St Mary’s Kitende 21-19 Buddo S.S
Semi-finals:
- St Mary’s Kitende 21-17 Kawanda S.S
- St Noa Girls 16-20 Buddo S.S
Classification match:
- St Noa Girls 14-11 Kawanda S.S
St Mary’s Boarding Secondary School Kitende are the champions of the 2023 Wakiso district netball championships.
The Kitende based sports power house overcame rivals Buddo Secondary School 21-19 during a well contested finale played at the Mount Olive courts on Friday, June 23, 2023.
The games were also qualifiers for the national Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) Ball games 2 that will be hosted in Kabale district at St Mary’s College, Rushoroza school.
The 5-days action witnessed over 50 schools taking part in the games.
St Mary’s Kitende won 21-17 over Kawanda S.S in the semi-finals.
Buddo SS needed a 20-16 victory against St Noa Girls during the other semi-final clash.
The classification duel to determine the third and fourth placed schools between St Noa Girls school and Kawanda Secondary School was won by the former, 14-11.
The USSSA Ball games 2 involve Netball, Woodball, Football (U-16), Handball, Volleyball, Dancesport and now a new game, Lacrosse.