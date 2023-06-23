Uganda Premier League Champions Vipers SC have confirmed entering into a partnership with Wakiso Hills Women Football Club.

The Venoms made the development official on Friday evening.

“Vipers Sports Club informs its stakeholders and football family that it has entered into a partnership with Wakiso Hills Women Football Club.

“Wakiso Hills shall be Vipers’ official women’s team in all its Fufa, Caf and Fifa engagements,” the statement from the club reads.

According to the statement, Wakiso Hills will maintain its intellectual property rights and brand images but corroborate in areas of technical development, club infrastructure and marketing.

This is the same arrangement that KCCA FC announced earlier this week with Kampala Queens FC.

Wakiso Hills won promotion to the 2023/24 FUFA Women Super League after finishing second in the FUFA Women Elite League last season.

The club was founded in 2010 as a girls’ school team and was one of the pioneer institutions of the top-flight Fufa Women Elite League in 2015.