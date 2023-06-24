Overview: Throughout the duration of the Korea-Uganda youth camp, the students were camped at the Haven Eco River Lodge.

A total of 19 students (11 Ugandans and 8 Koreans) were engaged in a successful Korea-Uganda Youth camp held at the Jinja Haven hotel in the tourist city of Jinja (21st – 24th June 2023).

This camp was part of the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of Korea-Uganda diplomatic relations.

Ranking aloft the objectives of this camp was to provide a platform of learning the different cultures of the two countries (Uganda and Korea), foods, language and make friends as well.

Korea-Uganda youth camp 2023

The Korea-Uganda Youth camp helped to further explore any opportunity of cultural exchanges between the two countries, provision of opportunity for both Korean and Ugandan students to make friends, introduce K-culture such as Taekwondo, Korean language, K-Pop, Movies and to share Korean ODA projects like Saemaeul Undong which contributed Korean economy with Ugandans so that they can understand the objective and intention of them. Objectives of the Korea-Uganda Youth Camp

Participants during a night session at the 2023 Korea-Uganda Youth camp

The opening day entailed orientation of the students and the Korean movie night.

This was followed by the official opening ceremony on the second day as well as the Taekwondo exercise (by Master Hong), Introduction of ODA from Korea including Saemaeul Undong and a field trip.

The third day had the K-Pop, K-Food and K-Quiz activities, among others.

On the final day of the camp was the Grand Korean scholarship explanation as well as survey before travel back to Kampala city.

Throughout the duration of the camp, the students were camped at the Haven Eco River Lodge.

Korea-Uganda Youth camp 2023 in Jinja

Participants:

Patrick Omoding, Richard Okurut, Charles Erute, Simon Epodoi, Tomo Enokokin, Emmanuel Okwii, Kenneth Nsubuga, Park Sung Hwan (Heritage International School), Kim Sewoon (Aga Khan School), Vanessa Khalondi, Melissa Khangu, Chong Eunsung, Hur Yujin, Prianka Nangobi, Mary Nanyonjo, Kim Yeonyi (Heritage International School), Shin Sua (Heritage International School), Kim Danbi (Heritage International School)

Participants on a boat ride on Lake Victoria and parts of River Nile