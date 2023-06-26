Overview: Raymond Ekwamu, playing off handicap 27 scored 68 net to take the overall prize, a plaque and a SMART Huawei MATE View adjustable monitor with 40 GB of Data.

The par-71 Entebbe course got busy on Saturday, 24th June 2023 as the MTN Tee of Tees tournament was played.

At least 179 players featured in the day-long championship that was partially disturbed by heavy rains in the morning.

Nonetheless, the action on the course progressed well through 18 holes for all the golfers before the famed 19th hole celebrations, spiced by the Entebbe Ewooma choir challenge.

Team OB (Out of Bounds) in celebratins after winning the Entebbe Ewooma choir challenge . Each member was rewarded with 22GB of Data

Team OB (Out of Bounds) superbly performed the timeless lyric “Namagembe” by Madoox to win this exciting singing challenge as each member smiled with 22 GB data courtesy of MTN.

Head up team performed “Viola” and took the runners up slot.

MTN Uganda CEO Slyvia Mulinge ready to tee-off

The Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka putts to the pin

The highly anticipated Toyota Cross prize (by cfao) for the successful hole-in-one remained unclaimed with Michael Monnie coming closer.

“We had a great championship (MTN Tee of Tees) with 179 players in action. The tournament progressed well and we thank all our partners; MTN Uganda, Huawei, Castle Lite, cfao and Afrisafe as well as the media partners for the support.” Eng. Jacob Byamukama, the chairman of Entebbe club stated.

Eng. Jacob Byamukama chairman of Entebbe Club shows off his plaque | Credit: David Isabirye

Top performers:

Raymond Ekwamu, playing off handicap 27 scored 68 net to take the overall prize, a plaque and a SMART Huawei MATE View adjustable monitor with 40 GB of Data.

Raymond Ekwamu (middle) was overall winner | Credit: David Isabirye

Ekwamu opened up with 45 on the front nine and closed with 50 at the back end of the course for a total of 95 gross (68 net).

The guest winner was Samson Akankiliza (handicap 27) winning with 66 net.

Samson Akankiliza was guest winner of the MTN Monthly Tees | Credit: David Isabirye

Isaac Mareira (center) was seniors winner | Credit: David Isabirye

Isaac Mariera (handicap 10) claimed the seniors’ category (above 55 years) with 72 net.

Annet Nakiyaga (handicap 31) scored 67 net to win the ladies cluster.

Annet Nakiyaga (middle) was the outstanding lady

Nakiyaga had 47 at the front and tallied 51 on the back side of the course for a total of 98 gross (67 net).

She was ahead of Rita Akot Apel (handicap 14) with 72 net (86 gross, after 43 apiece on the first and back nine.

Annet Nakiyaga (left) with her prize | Credit: David Isabirye

Hannington Mpiima on the golf course

Groups:

Samson Agamile won group A after the handicap 10 player scored 70 net, two strokes ahead of Andrew Baguma (72 net – countback).

In group B, James O’sullivan (handicap 16) needed a countback victory of 70 net to edge runners up Adoch Lumu (handicap 17).

Group C was won by the chairman Entebbe club Eng. Jacob Byamukama (handicap 21) with 71 net, a stroke better than Charles Kabunga.

Entebbe Club Captain Serwano Walusimbi and ladies captain Jovia Tugume presided over the prize giving ceremony

Seniors enjoy a moment during the 19th hole celebrations

Team OB performs on the stage

Team Head Up’s performance

All the top performers received plaques and data of varying proportion and other items by Huawei.

MTN Uganda, Afrisafe, Castle Lite, Huawei and cfao were some of the partners to have this championship as a success.

Golfers dined and wined at the 19th hole with the celebrations running through until the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Female golfers revel a moment on the golf course

Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Rulinda dances during the 19th hole celebrations

Smartly dressed golfers pose for a group photo before Tee off

Smart golfers pose for a group photo before Tee off | Credit: David Isabirye