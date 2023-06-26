“Embarrassing.”

“Gutted by Neuville’s disqualification. He had a tough event.”

“The integrity of the sport must show.”

These were some of the posts as fans took to social media to express their feelings after the disqualification of Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville from Safari rally Kenya on Sunday evening.

Thierry Neuville | Courtesy Photo

Neuville was disqualified following a breach of the reconnaissance regulations.

The Stewards’ decision on Sunday was based on the fact that a person connected with the crew of car No. 11 traveled on or over the route of two (2) Special Stages, after reconnaissance, without authorization.

The crew admitted that they were aware of the person and had requested this person’s support in identifying specific concerns in some special stages that the crew will be required to compete on.

Neuville had finished eighth overall after struggling through the event. The Belgian had also claimed maximum power stage points to go second in the championship.

However, he now drops to fifth position in the standings.

Neuville’s drop in points extends Kalle Rovanpera’s championship lead further to 140 points.

Toyota’s Elfyn Evans moves to second with 99 points.

The next round of the world rally championship heads back to Europe in Estonia from 20-23 July.