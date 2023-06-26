Overview: Sadiq Sempigi will confirm the rest of the back-room staff at Jinja North United Football Club in the due course ahead of the highly anticipated pre-season epoch.

In preparation for the second-tier division (2023-2024 season), Jinja North United Football Club has officially unveiled Sadiq Sempigi as their head coach.

The ceremony was conducted at Bax Hotel in Jinja city on the evening of Monday, June 26, 2023.

Club president Ronald Isiko officially ushered in the CAF “C” licensed tactician who penned a year-long deal.

Jinja North United president Ronald Isiko hands a white jersey to Sadiq Sempigi

“We warmly welcome Mr Sadiq Sempigi. He is very experienced, and we entrust him with the project at hand. The task is to see the club promoted to the Uganda Premier League next season” Isiko revealed.

Hailing from previously war ravaged Luweero jungles, Sempigi is fresh from guiding Mbarara City to the Uganda Premier League sounded ready for the task at hand.

Sadiq Sempigi autographs Jinja North United home jersey

“I thank the club management for entrusting me with the project. It takes teamwork, determination and sacrifice to do such a job. Together, we shall build the team and play our hearts out to achieve the objectives of the club including promotion to the top tier league” Sempigi who is currently handling Bulemeezi in the Buganda Masaza Cup remarked.

Sadiq Sempigi appends his treasured signature on the dotted lines of the employment contract

Sempigi will confirm the rest of the back-room staff in the due course ahead of the highly anticipated pre-season epoch.

He will also decide a great deal on the playing squad to be used.

Jinja North United has acquired an asset in Sempigi even his unquestionable game preparation technicalities, spot on game reading during match situations, scouting on opposition and ultimate control of the dressing room.

His experience is also never in doubt having worked at Mbarara City (as assistant coach to Charles Livingstone Mbabazi) in the Uganda Premier League and at the same club as head coach (in the FUFA Big League).

He also diligently served at Onduparaka, Wakiso Giants and Arua Hill (with Mbabazi as head coach).

Sadiq Sempigi sandwiched by the president Ronald Isiko and CEO, Jose Kagaba

The new season for the FUFA Big League is ear-marked to kick off mid-October 2023.

Jinja North United Football Club will optimally utilize the soccer-mad fans in Bugembe, Jinja and the rest of the Busoga region as they are expected to host their home games at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe town.

President of Jinja North United Football Club Ronald Isiko is a known sports passionate personality. He is a also a shrewd businessman with bold embedded ambitions to serve the populous politically. He also runs the Isiko Foundation

Last season, three clubs were promoted to the Uganda Premier League; Mbarara City, NEC and Kitara.

Kitara Footbal Club was the overall champion of the 2022-2023 FUFA Big League.