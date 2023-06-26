Uganda’s mixed martial artist David Onama continued to live by his billing and the stage name “The Silent Assassin” as he easily knocked out Brazilian Gabriel Santos in the featherweight cluster.

This was during the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fight night: Emmett against Topuria at the VyStar Veterans memorial arena in Jacksonville, Florida (USA) on Saturday, 24th June 2023.

During the second round, Onama (11-2 MMA, 3-2 UFC) punched Santos (10-2 MMA, 0-2 UFC) to the canvas before 14,101 spectators in the stands.

The referee stopped the fight at 4 minutes and 13 seconds, declaring Onama the winner by knockout as the Brazilian suffered back-to-back losses after falling to Murphy Lerone by a split decision.

The Brazilian had earlier recorded wins over Jose Delano and Marcio Barbosa.

The 29-year-old Ugandan marked a successful return to the Octagon after a previous defeat in August 2022.

“Just let it happen. Don’t rush things. And tonight it showed.” Onama who Knock out came in the second round after 4:13 seconds stated.

Onama signed a new four-fight deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently.

Santos, 26, is currently ranked 76th in the MMA Featherweight category. His record stands at 10-1-0.

Other results:

Illia Topuria defeated Josh Emmett by an unanimous points’ decision (55-44, 50-42 and 49-45) in the featherweight.

Maycee Barber overcame Amanda Ribas by Technical Knock-out (punches and elbows) in the second round during the women’s flyweight.

Austen Lane and Justin Tafa heavy weight contest was stopped after one round (off 29 seconds) following an accidental eye poke.

In the middleweight, Brendan Allen beat Bruno Silva after one round by submission (rear-naked choke) in a time of 4:39.

There were eight bouts in the preliminary round.

In bonus fees, Onama earned $ 50,000 for the performance of the night.

Maycee Barber also earned $50,000 as well as the fight of the night winner Ilia Topuria.