Overview:
Uganda Lacrosse Cranes will wind down group B with a duel against Denmark on Monday, June 26.
2023 World Lacrosse Championships:
Group B:
- Uganda 04-17 Wales
- France 13-05 Uganda
- Japan 18-0 Uganda
Other results on Sunday, June 25:
- Australia 06-09 Hong Kong
- Switzerland 04-16 Germany
- Phillipines 11-04 Czech Republic
- England 01 – 18 USA
- Denmark 03 -23 Japan
- Poland 11-07 New Zealand
- Korea 04-07 Lativa
- Italy 15-05 Scotland
For the third time during the 2023 World Lacrosse Champioships, Uganda Lacrosse Cranes lost a game in San Diego county, California – United States of America (USA).
Uganda lost 4-17 to Wales on Sunday, 25th June 2023 in a game where Lacrosse Cranes’ Swaibu Meriga scored a superb solo goal.
This was Uganda’ third loss at the championship after defeats to France (13-05) and Japan (00-18) in group B.
Other Results:
In some of the other games played on Sunday, Australia lost 06-09 to Hong Kong, Germany overcame Switzerland 16-04, Phillipines smiled 11-04 over Czech Republic.
The hosts USA humiliated England 18-01, Japan out-muscled Denmark 23-3, Poland was 11-07 winner over New Zealand, Korea fell 04-07 to Lativa and Italy smiled 15-05 past Scotland.
This is the third time that Uganda is playing at the Lacrosse World Championships after competitions in 2014 (USA) and four years later in Israel (2018).
Uganda Lacrosse senior men’s national team
- Goalkeepers: Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu
- Defenders: Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng
- Long speed midfielders: Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan
- Defensive midfielders: Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech
- Midfielders: Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng
- Attackers: Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok, Faisal Nsubuga, Finn Phillips
Saturday Results (June 24)
- Wales 01-14 Japan
- Netherlands 12-03 Korea
- Scotland 07-09 Hong Kong
- Germany 09-06 New Zealand
- Poland 04-06 Jamaica
- Lativa 07-08 Ireland
- Australia 03-10 Canada