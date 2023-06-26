Overview: Uganda Lacrosse Cranes will wind down group B with a duel against Denmark on Monday, June 26.

2023 World Lacrosse Championships:

Group B:

Uganda 04-17 Wales

Wales France 13-05 Uganda

Uganda Japan 18-0 Uganda

Other results on Sunday, June 25:

Australia 06-09 Hong Kong

Switzerland 04-16 Germany

Phillipines 11-04 Czech Republic

England 01 – 18 USA

Denmark 03 -23 Japan

Poland 11-07 New Zealand

Korea 04-07 Lativa

Italy 15-05 Scotland

For the third time during the 2023 World Lacrosse Champioships, Uganda Lacrosse Cranes lost a game in San Diego county, California – United States of America (USA).

Uganda lost 4-17 to Wales on Sunday, 25th June 2023 in a game where Lacrosse Cranes’ Swaibu Meriga scored a superb solo goal.

Swibu Meliga with the highlight reel shot for Uganda 👀#WLMC | #SanDiego2023 pic.twitter.com/mlL2GD3KIV — World Lacrosse (@WorldLacrosse) June 25, 2023 Swaibu Meriga with the superb goal against Wales | Credit: World Lacrosse

This was Uganda’ third loss at the championship after defeats to France (13-05) and Japan (00-18) in group B.

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes will wind down group B with a duel against Denmark on Monday, June 26.

Other Results:

In some of the other games played on Sunday, Australia lost 06-09 to Hong Kong, Germany overcame Switzerland 16-04, Phillipines smiled 11-04 over Czech Republic.

The hosts USA humiliated England 18-01, Japan out-muscled Denmark 23-3, Poland was 11-07 winner over New Zealand, Korea fell 04-07 to Lativa and Italy smiled 15-05 past Scotland.

This is the third time that Uganda is playing at the Lacrosse World Championships after competitions in 2014 (USA) and four years later in Israel (2018).

Uganda Lacrosse senior men’s national team

Goalkeepers : Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu

: Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu Defenders : Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng

: Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng Long speed midfielders : Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan

: Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan Defensive midfielders : Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech

: Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech Midfielders : Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng

: Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng Attackers: Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok, Faisal Nsubuga, Finn Phillips

Saturday Results (June 24)

Wales 01-14 Japan

Japan Netherlands 12-03 Korea

Korea Scotland 07-09 Hong Kong

Hong Kong Germany 09-06 New Zealand

New Zealand Poland 04-06 Jamaica

Jamaica Lativa 07-08 Ireland

Ireland Australia 03-10 Canada