Overview: Entebbe Pride Football Club hosts their home matches at the Katabi Gombolola playground in Entebbe Division A.

Since taking over Light Soccer Academy’s slot in the Wakiso district fourth division league, Entebbe Pride Football Club’s vision at hand has been clear, to play the best football and get elevated.

In the first season of asking, Entebbe Pride was among the successful clubs that featured in the super mini league hosted in Kiboga.

Entebbe Pride players dance in celebration after one of their goals in the super-mini league at Mityana Ssaza grounds

Sadly, they lost 0-1 in the final to Mityana. The club management gave it a second go in the fourth tier which they topped to play in the 2023 super mini league at the Mityana Ssaza ground.

At the 2023 super mini league, they gallantly maneuvered through the group stages, knock out round to the final, overcoming Field of Dreams 1-0 during the well contested finale to win the championship and earn a berth to the third-tier league.

Paul Wyclef Kabiito holds the Buganda Region zone 3 trophy

Head coach Wyclef Kabiito attributes the success to the will power from the club management as well as the commitment and team work from players and all club officials.

“We were united from the word go. Nothing beats unity in this world. Also, the will-power from the club management and the passion by players and my fellow officials pushed us ahead at all times” Kabiito, who is also assistant coach at Rwenzori Province noted.

The team’s talisman Ashraf Neymar, top scorer in the fourth division league (13 goals) and at the super mini league (8 goals) lifted and inspired the team at all times.

Ashraf Neymar, top scorer of Entebbe Pride Football Club

In Mityana, Entebbe Pride opened up with a 2-all draw against Kikomando with Neymar’s brace.

They humiliated Kabutemba 5-0 in a one-sided duel. Neymar had four goals to his tally and Allan Bright Muganzi scored the other.

In the third game, they were held to another 2-all draw by Nakitembe. Neymar and Muganzi were on target.

Pride Football Club players celebrate a goal at the zonals in Mityana

Come the quarter final, Entebbe Pride smiled 2-0 past Wabigalo. Gerald Kagaba and Christopher Birungi scored the two goals to advance to the semi-finals.

Neymar was on target during the 1-0 win over Mannyi in the semi-finals before the dream final with Field of Dreams.

Allan Bright was the hero for Entebbe Pride with the sole goal against Field of Dreams in the final to lift the trophy, gold medals and earn a berth to the regional league.

Entebbe Pride Football Club players pray before a match

Entebbe Pride’s feat of qualification had to wait a little longer before Kiyinda Boys another Buganda region side was elevated to the second tier (FUFA Big League) after a 4-3 aggregate win over Kampala region’s Black Star Masanafu.

Martin Bright, the Entebbe Pride’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) anticipates bright times for the club ahead.

“We are building a brand and product. It takes a lot of effort, sacrifice, determination and patience as well. I thank the club director for the special effort, the officials, players, fans and the media for the collective roles undertaken to reach this far. We are now planning for the third division as the mission is to get promoted to the second tier (Big League)” Bright remarks.

Martin Bright, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Entebbe Pride Football Club | Credit: David Isabirye

The Entebbe Pride players in a limbering session prior to a game

Preparations for the new season will be communicated in the new course with all the necessary recruitments executed and confirmed.

Entebbe Pride Football Club hosts their home matches at the Katabi Gombolola playground in Entebbe Division A.

Entebbe Pride Football Club Squad:

Goalkeepers : Fred Ntege (Captain), Jackson Busiku, Ronald Binho Orach

: Fred Ntege (Captain), Jackson Busiku, Ronald Binho Orach Defenders : Hakim Tenywa, Robert Akugizibwe, Edward Musasizi, John Tabure, Wahab Ssenkungu, Stephen “Burkina” Gitta, Andrew Ssebagala

: Hakim Tenywa, Robert Akugizibwe, Edward Musasizi, John Tabure, Wahab Ssenkungu, Stephen “Burkina” Gitta, Andrew Ssebagala Midfielders: Owen Rusongoza, Lawrence Kigonya, Norman Namanya, Christopher Birungi, Laden Musoke

Owen Rusongoza, Lawrence Kigonya, Norman Namanya, Christopher Birungi, Laden Musoke Forwards: Allan Bright, Ashraf Neymar, Francis Ndahura, Elvis “Zlatan” Kiberu, Gerald Kagaba, Joel Emudong, Hussein Kato, Abdul Kiggundu

Head coach Paul Wyclef Kabiito and his assistant Martin Ssenabulya (right) | Credit David Isabirye

Officials:

Head coach : Paul Wyclef Kabiito

: Paul Wyclef Kabiito Assistant coach 1: Martin Ssenabulya

Martin Ssenabulya Assistant coach 2: Gerald Kanabi

Gerald Kanabi Goalkeeping coach : Stephen Sinbad

: Stephen Sinbad President : Walter Mutoobano

: Walter Mutoobano Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Martin Bright

Martin Bright Financial controller : Olivia Aliba

: Olivia Aliba Team manager : Ivan Katugga

: Ivan Katugga General manager : Moses Yiga

: Moses Yiga Media : Henry Kintu & Samuel Santino

: Henry Kintu & Samuel Santino Team Doctor: Mansuri Niwagaba

Entebbe Pride players in pre-match customs before a game