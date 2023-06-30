Tanzania Premier League champions Young Africans have shown interest in Milton Karisa. However, Vipers are keen to keep their captain and not ready to enter into any negotiations over his sale.

Newly crowned Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia are interested in signing Paul Willa. The defender is a free agent after his short spell with Wakiso Giants [Sports Pearl]

Congolese striker Tshisungu Kankonde was discussed at Vipers with a possible move for him but a section of decision makers backed out after his indiscipline acts when his KCCA side visited Kitende last season.

Former SC Villa and Vipers Captain Taddeo Lwanga could return to the Venoms in this transfer window if he fails to get a deal beyond the borders. Talks between the two parties always positive.

Maroons have offered goalkeeper Simon Tamale a new contract but he is still exploring options before he makes a decision on where to play next season. [Pulse Sports]

Brian Majwega has hinted at leaving KCCA with a tweet that literally said goodbye to his teammates. The Kasasiro are expected to make a clear out of the squad following the arrival of new coach Sergio Traguil.