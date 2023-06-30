KCCA FC Chairman Martin Ssekagya has finally opened up on why the board made a decision to take up Sergio Daniel Moniz Traguil as their new head coach.

At a press conference held at Kati Kati restaurant, Lugogo, Ssekagya underlined that Sergio shares the same dream and target with the board.

“Sergio ticked most of the boxes as far as our targets stand as a club,” Ssekagya told the press.

“We are glad to have Sergio because he shares the same dream and target with the club’s leadership. We are sure that he will make us a better side and change a lot of things,” he added.

Before announcing the Portuguese gaffer, media reports kept throwing names around rubbing them onto the club to take up the coaching role but the board narrowed it down to Sergio.

In the same breath, Ssekagya said that the board talked to a number of coaches but most of them could not take up the role due to a number of reasons.

“As you know, we talked to several coaches but most of them had running contracts and others were just not ready to meet our demands.”

“KCCA was looking for more of a manager than just a coach. We needed someone that can address the affairs of the management in a technical manner. I am glad he has already laid down a plan to guide the team’s growth.”

Sergio replaces Jackson Mayanja who was at the summit of the club on an interim basis after Morley Byekwaso resigned from the role.