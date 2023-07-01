Overview: Uganda Netball She Cranes is pooled in group D with the defending champions New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago as well as Singapore.

It is official that Uganda Airlines is the official Airline partner for the Uganda Netball female national team, the She Cranes ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup in South Africa.

This was confirmed during a press briefing held at the Allen VR Stanley (ARVS) Pavillion facility in Nakirebe, Mpigi where the She Cranes is conducting their training sessions.

Uganda Airlines’ offer to the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF) is packaged in return air tickets to South Africa for the Netball World Cup as well as cash Ug.shs 56,340,000 (at least $ 15,352.95).

Uganda Airlines dummy cheque of Ug.Shs 56,340,000 to Uganda Netball Federation | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Airlines present dummy air ticket to Uganda Netball She Cranes | Credit: David Isabirye

Jenifer Bamuturaki, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uganda Airlines officially announced the offer before the enthusiastic players who posed a build up against the male national team (The Rock).

Bamuturaki excited the players as she was engaged in the session, freely exchanging passes.

Uganda Airlines is humbled to partner with the She Cranes. We shall provide the air tickets to the Netball World Cup and cash as well (Ug.shs 56,340,000). The She Cranes will appear in our advertising campaigns. This partnership demonstrates Uganda Airlines’ commitment to building Uganda builds. We shall support the team to fly the national flag higher and higher. Jenifer Bamuturaki, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Uganda Airlines

CEO Uganda Airlines Jennifer Bamuturaki smiles | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Netball Federation offered a portrait to Uganda Airlines delegation | Credit: David Isabirye

Dan Ntale, Uganda Netball Federation Marketing manager addresses the media during the official unveiling of Uganda Airlines | Credit: David Isabirye

Daniel Ntale, the marketing manager at Uganda Netball Federation warmly welcomed the new partner, Uganda Airlines to the UNF family.

Uganda Netball Federation is excited to have Uganda Airlines you here as our official travel partner. We are indeed humbled. This demonstrates the confidence and faith that we have built with the different stakeholders. Thank you, Uganda Airlines. Daniel Ntale, Marketing manager -Uganda Netball Federation

Francis Banya (CEO, Uganda Netball Federation) speaks | Credit: David Isabirye

UNF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Francis Banya tagged the moment as historic, pledging to make the best use of the partnership.

“This is a big day in the history of Uganda Netball Federation. We thank Uganda Airlines for making the right choice as our official travel partner. We pledge to make the best use of the money offered to us. We shall give Uganda Airlines more visibility they deserve” Banya revealed.

Uganda Airlines marketing manager Deo Nyanzi and She Cranes head coach Fred Mugerwa (right)

She Cranes head coach Francis Mugerwa promised a great competitive tournament.

“We are going to the Netball World Cup to compete than to merely participate. The training has been well and we promise a competitive championship” Mugerwa noted.

Uganda She Cranes against the Male players at the AVRS sports complex in Nakirebe, Mpigi

On the same day, the She Cranes played two build up matches against the male team, winning both games; 57-53 and 56-54.

Netball She Cranes is pooled in group D with the defending champions New Zealand, Trinidad & Tobago as well as Singapore.

Uganda Netball Federation’s other partners include paints company Kansai Plascon, MTN Uganda, GoTV and others.

Uganda Airlines CEO Jenifer Bamuturaki and Deo Nyanzi (Marketing manager Uganda Airlines ) | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda She Cranes players and officials gesture with Uganda Airlines CEO Jenifer Bamuturaki | Credit: David Isabirye