Goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga has finally agreed terms with SC Villa management to join them ahead of the coming 2022-23 campaign.

Muwanga has been a free agent since terminating his contract with Onduparaka at the end of January this year.

The custodian’s contract was meant to end at the just concluded season but the two parties hardly kept the knot tied till that time.

He joined the Arua-based side in a surprising transfer after clinching the golden glove as the best goalkeeper in the 2021-22 season.

In the same campaign, he guided Express to the seventh Uganda Premier League (UPL) title.

It was the second time Muwanga was named the best goalkeeper after he achieved the same fit in the 2015-16 season with Sadolin Paints FC.

Last season, SC Villa’s goalkeeping department had Meddie Kibirige, Martin Elungat, Delton Oyo and Aslamu Muhindo though Oyo was sent out on loan to Busoga United.

None of them commanded the starting spot but rather Kibirige and Elungat kept switching in and out confirming their inconsistency.

If the deal materialises, the Joggo will have gotten themselves a skilful custodian who is gifted with quick reflexes and also comfortable with a ball on his feet.