Joel Mutakubwa has been unveiled by BUL and becomes their second signing in the ongoing transfer window.

The highly rated goalkeeper joins the club on a two-year contract as a free agent after running down his contract with cross city rivals Gaddafi FC.

“The 29-year-old goalkeeper, who lifted the CECAFA Kagame Cup with Express FC in 2021, has signed a two-year contract with the club,” the club confirmed.

Mutakubwa is one of the best local based custodians and is part of the Uganda Cranes fold and was part of the Uganda Cranes team in Algeria for the Africa Nations Championship early this year.

He has previously played for Busoga United (Kirinya Jinja SS), Kyetume, Tooro United and Express in the Uganda Premier League.

Gerald Ogweti and coach Abbey Kikomeko are the other new faces at the 2022 Uganda Cup winners so far.