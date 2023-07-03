Overview: Kasule has now scored six goals in the last seven matches while Ssebufu scored in back to back games for the first time since joining the MLS Next Pro

Former Wakiso Giants stars Ibrahim Kasule and Frank Ssebufu impressive form at New York Red Bulls II continues as the duo scored in the 3-0 win over Inter Miami II.

Ssebufu opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a tap in at the far post for his second goal in as many games before Kasule netted a penalty in the 49th minute.

Kasule has now scored six goals in the last seven matches while it was the first time Ssebufu scored in back to back matches for Ibrahim Sekagya coached side.

The two joined the United States MLS Next Pro side in January after catching the attention of the former Uganda Cranes Captain in December last year.

Compatriot Steven Sserwadda is still nursing an injury and is yet to feature for the club this season