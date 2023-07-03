Double winning Vipers coach Alex Isabirye is on the verge of leaving Kitende based side with reports he has refused to work as an assistant coach to a foreigner the club is courting. He has demanded his contract to be terminated [Ronnie Santos]

Vipers are linked with former TP Mazembe tactician Frank Dumas for the head coach role ahead of the new season [Ronnie Santos]

Crested Cranes and Rines striker Aminah Nababi is set to leave the club with She Maroons, Makerere University, Wakiso Hills and Uganda Martyrs courting her [Swift Sports]

Talks over a new contract between goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan and KCCA have stalled [Pulse Sports]

KCCA have joined the race to sign URA and Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Alionzi Nafian who is a free agent. Record league winners SC Villa are also interested [Pulse Sports]

Mathias Muwanga has agreed personal terms with SC Villa and could become the club’s first signing. He is a league winner with Express but featured for Onduparaka last season.

Several clubs including Azam and APR are keen on acquiring UPL top scorer Allan Kayiwa who is currently available on Bosman after leaving Express FC [Ronnie Santos]

Shariph Kimbowa is reported to be in Tanzania where he was invited by Young Africans for trials and could feature in the club’s friendly game for mostly reserves against an unnamed Malawian side in Blantyre this week