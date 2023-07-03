Overview: The qualifying draw will see the countries placed into nine groups of six teams each. The group winners will earn direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA has released the pots for the African qualifying draw for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

The Uganda Cranes have been placed in Pot 3 and could among others face their longtime rivals Tanzania and Rwanda.

The draw, scheduled to take place on July 12, will determine the groups for the qualifying campaign leading up to the expanded 2026 tournament.

This means Uganda would potentially come up against countries in pot 1 such as Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt, Ivory Coast and in Pot 2; Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, and Equatorial Guinea

However, the four best second-placed teams will compete in a mini-tournament, with the winner advancing to an intercontinental playoff.

Uganda has never played at the FIFA World Cup finals.

Below are the pots

Pot 1: Nigeria, Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, Egypt, Ivory Coast

Pot 2: Ghana, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Cape Verde, DR Congo, Guinea, Zambia, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea

Pot 3: Angola, Benin, Kenya, Mauritania, Congo, Uganda, Madagascar, Guinea Bissau, Namibia.

Pot 4: Mozambique, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Togo, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Central African Republic, Malawi, Libya

Pot 5: Niger, Comoros, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Botswana, Liberia

Pot 6: Lesotho, South Sudan, Mauritius, Chad, Sao Tome, Djibouti, Seychelles, Eritrea, Somalia