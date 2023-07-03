

Three young riders will write history as the first Ugandan riders ever to participate in the Junior Motocross World Championships.

The event is scheduled for this weekend in Romania.

Gift Sebuguzi and the Katende brothers; Miguel and Jonathan will reach another milestone in their careers as they compete at the biggest stage for young riders.

Credit: John Batanudde

The three riders fly out of the country on Tuesday.

“They are very excited and think all the hard work they have put in over the period will pay off. It’s a record set,” said George Semakula; father to the Katende brothers.

Miguel and Jonathan Katende have dominated locally and regionally; winning the national as well as East and Central Africa Motocross Championships before.

Gift Sebuguzi on the other hand comes top as a national title holder in MX85. He is also the reigning African MX85 champion.

The trio have an initial task of edging over sixty riders in the qualification race. Only forty riders will advance to the final class races.

“They feel it’s a big event. But their main target is to qualify first for the final race. And then the rest can follow,” added Semakula.

In Romania, Uganda’s riders will hit the ground running as training sessions have been planned ahead of the world meet.

“We intend to hire a track at Gorgota in Romania where they will practice with the bikes on Wednesday. The track for the championship is sandy. They need to be ready for that,” said Semakula.