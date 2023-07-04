Overview: The exciting midfielder joined the Venoms in August 2020 in his first stint but failed to complete his three year contract and made just 20 appearances for the club.

David Bagoole has vowed not to repeat his past mistakes that cut his career short at Kitende after he rejoined Vipers on a two year contract.

Vipers announced his arrival on Monday making him the second signing of the transfer window after Brazilian Giancarlo Rodriguez.

“The affable David ‘Tong Po’ Bagoole has finally completed his return to Vipers Sports Club,” the club confirmed before Bagoole admitted learning from the past.

“I’m happy and excited to back to Vipers SC,” the soft-spoken Bagoole said soon after being unveiled.

“Have learnt my lessons and I will do everything I can to help achieve our goals.”

Vipers are building a side that will compete favorably on the domestic and continental front.