Fortebet Real Stars Sports Monthly Awards (June 2023)

Winners:

Cricket : Henry Ssenyondo

: Henry Ssenyondo Table Tennis : Parvin Nangonzi

: Parvin Nangonzi Handball : Edmond Omonyi

: Edmond Omonyi Special Olympics : Larry Feni

: Larry Feni Motor-rally: Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba

Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba Moto-cross: Gift Tabula Ssebuguzi

The Fortebet Real Stars sports monthly awards to reward the outstanding sports personalities for the month of June were held at Lazio restaurant in Kololo, Kampala on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Six plaques, accompanied by cash were given out in the different disciplines of Cricket, Table Tennis, Handball, Special Olympics, Motor-rally and Moto-cross.

The different winners (holding plaques) pose for a group photo with the organizer, Isaac Mukasa (seated extreme right) and sponsors’ representatives

Henry Ssenyondo won the Cricket accolade, received on his behalf by Denis Musali (head of communications at Uganda Cricket Association).

Ssenyondo was part of the Cricket Cranes team that beat Rwanda.

He came top ahead of teammate Riazar Ali Shah and Consy Aweko.

Parvin Nangonzi shows off her plaque

In Table Tennis, teenager Parvin Nangonzi, winner of the Korea-Uganda championship overcame Benjamin Achuma and Samuel Mbabazi.

UPDF Handball club goalkeeper Edmond Omonyi was winner ahead of teammate Isa Umar and Kyengeza’s Patience Joyce Namutosi.

UPDF Handball club goalkeeper Edmond Omonyi addresses the media as he held his plaque and cash envelope | Credit: David Isabirye

“It is humbling to win the award. I thank all my teammates for the effort” Omonyi revealed.

Omonyi had 3 assists, 51 KS, Isa scored 38 goals and recorded 17 assistants.

Swimmer Larry Feni won in the Special Olympics catergory.

Swimmer Larry Feni with his plaque

Feni who has a hearing impairment was accompanied by his mother and personal coach.

He beat Cleopatra Rhabaha and Praise Odoi.

Motorsport:

The rally crew of Yasin Nasser & Ali Katumba smiled to the podium with the plaque ahead of Ponsiano Lwakataka & Paul Musaazi as well as Ibrahim Lubega & Geofrey Serwoga.

The award was received by Katumba who lauded the sponsors and organizers of these awards.

“I thank the organizers of the Fortebet Real Stars Monthly awards. To my driver, Yasin Nasser, I congratulate him. We are set for the next rally events ahead of us” Katumba revealed.

Ali Katumba with his award

In moto-cross, Africa’s number one rider in the 85 CC class Gift Tabula Ssebuguzi was winner ahead of Hellen Birungi and Miguel Katende.

Gift’s plaque was received by the father and a motor-rally driver Ronald Ssebuguzi.

Gift Ssebuguzi receives his son’s award from Caroline Auma of Riham Industries | Credit: David Isabirye

Ronald Ssebuguzi shows off his son’s award

Gift is part of the three-man for team Uganda at the 2023 World Junior MX Championship in Bucharest city, Romania.

Real Stars Sports Agency executive director Isaac Mukasa officiated at the awards giving ceremony, well graced by the media.

Fortebet and Jude Colour Solutions are the prime partners for these awards.