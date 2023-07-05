Overview: During his debut season at Rwamagana Football Club, Benson Muhindo scored seven goals in the Rwanda Premier League.

Former Sports Club Villa forward Benson Muhindo is at a toss-up following a successful debut in the Rwanda Premier League.

Muhindo has a career turning choice to make having fulfilled the employment contract at Rwanda’s premier league side Rwamagana Football Club.

The fast paced forward successfully completed his tenure at Rwamagana FC, climaxing the 2022-2023 season with seven goals to his name, to finish behind club top scorer.

Benson Muhindo negotiates past an opponent in Rwamagana’s duel against Rayon Sports

He reflects upon the previous season and tags it a success.

“My first season in Rwanda at Rwamagana was a great experience and successful. I swiftly fitted into the system and got acclimatized to the league. Being the second highest top scorer at the club was also eventful. I look forward fresh challenges ahead of me” Muhindo revealed in an interview with Kawowo Sports.

Huge demand:

The desire to secure his signature for the upcoming season have sky rocketed his market value.

Benson Muhindo in action at SC Villa against Wakiso Giants

A number of clubs in Uganda and Rwanda have opened up bid to secure his services.

Ranking aloft these clubs is his parent club, Rwamagana who are fighting tooth and nail to retain their industrious and diligent goal poacher.

Perhaps, Rwamagana is walking a tight race as Kiyovu Sports and AS Kigali are also reportedly interested in the forward.

Back at his mother country Uganda, Sports Club Villa and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) have also secretly inquired about his availability.

The choice purely lies with the target (Muhindo), his agent and offers on the table.