Joel Madondo has re-united with coach Abbey Kikomeko after he was unveiled by BUL as the club’s third signing this transfer window.

The once highly rated forward left Gaddafi at the end of last season and joins as a free agent on a one year renewable contract.

Madondo worked with Kikomeko during his time at Busoga United and the duo were together in 2017 as they helped Jinja SS win the Copa Schools Championship in Masaka.

Besides Busoga United and Gaddafi, both in Jinja, Madondo has played at Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca and Tanzania second division side Diamond Trust Bank.

He was part of the Uganda Cranes team that won the CECAFA senior challenge cup title in 2019 scored in the 3-0 win over Eritrea at Lugogo.