Vipers SC new signing Richard Matovu wants to prove a point after joining the club on a two year contract.

The left back became the club’s third acquisition in the transfers this window and literally replaces Disan Galiwango who was released at the end of last season.

“I am very excited and can’t wait to work with the group,” Matovu said.

“I am buzzing to be here and can’t wait to get going. It is a beautiful challenge that I am delighted to be a part of. I hope I can steer the club to more glory.

“I am here to be part of what the club wants to attain but as an individual I want to show the fans my real potential and ensure the club is successful.”

Matovu is expected to compete for a starting berth with the already existing park of Isa Mubiru and youngster Enock Luyima.

The defender joins from Arua Hill but has previously played for BUL FC and Kyetume FC in the Uganda Premier League.