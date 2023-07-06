

Uganda’s Gift Sebuguzi has had his dream of an MX world stage experience shuttered after he sustained an injury during training ahead of the Junior motocross world championship.

The competition is slated for this weekend in Romania.

Sebuguzi, who is the current African MX champion in the MX85 category fractured his legs during the test runs.

“They were testing bikes we are hiring for the race. In the process, he overshot a jump and landed hard on flat thus injuring both legs,” said George Semakula who accompanied the riders.

Sebuguzi and the Katende brothers; Miguel and Jonathan flew out of the county on Tuesday. They trio would be the first Ugandans to feature at the MX world championships.

With Sebuguzi aside, Miguel and Jonathan Katende will fly the Ugandan flag starting with teh qualification heats on Friday.

L-R: Jonathan Katende, Gift Ssebuguzi (middle) and Miguel Katende holding the national flag during the flag off for 2023 MX World Junior Championship

Over 60 riders will compete in the initial rounds. Forty riders per category will advance to the final race on Sunday.