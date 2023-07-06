Overview: Kirungi trained with his teammates on the eve of the match and even travelled with them to Nakivubo in the team bus only to enter a different dressing room.

In the past, a transfer period like one at the moment in Uganda used to be a make or break for fans.

It was a period that surely saw fans especially Villa, KCCA and Express turn all attention from the pitch to the boardroom.

Despite the change of times, there’s some really good, ugly, bad and controversial transfers in recent times but in here, Ismael Kiyonga takes a look at transfers that caused a storm in Uganda football.

Ibrahim Sadam Juma, Express to KCCA

Ibrahim Sadam Juma [Photo: John Batanudde] Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

In January 2017, KCCA persuaded Ibrahim Sadam Juma to join their Lugogo side after he had a blistering campaign with Express.

The deal never materialized until around March after the window and player registration was closed with money exchanging hands between some officials at Wankulukuku and Lugogo.

Juma moved to Lugogo with the Kasasiro hoping to use him for at least the continental competitions, it never happened and the midfielder missed the last bend of season with neither KCCA nor Express utilizing his services.

Phillip Obwin, Express to SC Villa

Phillip Obwiny

After an impressive season with Express in which he won the league and cup double, Phillip Obwin moved to Villa in bizarre circumstances in 1996.

The defender, despite having a running contract with the Red Eagles showed his desire to move to Villa Park and even trained with the club despite not signing on the dotted lines.

Express blocked the move but Obwin remained unbothered as the league went on without him playing.

Fufa resolved that both parties reach an agreement since the player was playing for the national team and indeed, Villa paid 6 million to Express and that was when Obwin was freed to represent the Jogoos.

Hassan Mubiru, Villa to Express

Arguably the most memorable transfer in the history of Ugandan football.

Mubiru was the biggest name in the league when playing for Villa where he was both a creator and consistent scorer of goals.

Express legend Hassan Mubiru smiles with Mustafa Kiragga during a limbering session. It is all smiles at Express FC at the moment (Credit: Express FC Media)

In a shocking move, Mubiru ditched Villa Park where he had become a fan favourite and joined Express after being convinced by Express supremo Kirumira who offered him loads of money and car.

Villa fans were unhappy with the move and tried to block Mubiru’s registration with then league body – National Football League Committee at Nakulabye which caused fracas as Express fans fought back and it needed the intervention of anti-riot police to fire teargas.

Mubiru eventually completed his dream move in 2000, same year Luis Figo transferred to Real Madrid from Barcelona and thus the nickname ‘Figo’.

Moses Ndaula, Villa to Express

Having spent over four seasons at Villa until 1983, Ndaula asked to leave for rivals Express a move the Jogoos supremo blocked.

Despite so, the player stood by his decision forcing Express to protest and have him released but Fufa ruled in Villa favour since he already had a Caf license to represent Villa who had won the Uganda Cup.

Ndaula wasn’t bothered and refused to return to Villa attracting a one year ban but he finally got his dream move in 1985 and moved to Wankulukuku.

Tony Mawejje, Masaka LC to KCCA

Tonny Mawejje in action against Solitlo Bright Stars Credit: John Batanudde

In a recent interview, Mawejje admits confusion as he moved to Lugogo instead of Villa Park from Masaka LC.

“Being a Villa fan, Chairman Ssempijja (Masaka LC), had agreed a deal with Villa without my consent,” said Mawejje. “But KCCA had approached me personally and that’s why I chose them,” he revealed.

That was in 2003 and till now, Micho then Villa coach says missing out of Mawejje and Geoffrey Sserunkuma remain among his biggest regrets at Villa.

Muhammad Shaban, Onduparaka to KCCA

Credit: John Batanudde

This is as recent as 2017 when Shaban penned a three-year contract at KCCA despite having a running contract with childhood club Onduparaka.

The forward had earlier expressed his desire to leave the Arua based club that he went to Players Status Committee and told them boldly to release him out of his contract.

The Caterpillars didn’t take losing their most prized asset for free lightly and reported a case to the relevant authorities in Fufa and a one month provisional license that had been issued to Shaban was revoked.

The temperamental forward went on to miss matches at the start of the 2017/18 season until a compromise was reached with KCCA offering Onduparaka some cash.

Jimmy Kirunda, KCCA to Villa

Uganda Cranes and KCCA legend Jimmy Kirunda drew Lango in group B Credit: FUFA Media

Kirunda’s transfer to Villa in 1981 didn’t only shock the Lugogo fans but every fan in the land.

Then KCCA Captain and Principal Sports Officer at KCC – the institution, Kirunda who was iconic at Lugogo completed a move to Villa Park.

He went on to help Villa win the league title unbeaten and despite later returning to Lugogo, his cult hero status at the club was hugely dented.

Isa Sekatawa, Nytil to Express

Isa Ssekatawa Credit: Sanyuka TV

In 1982, Isa ‘Golden Boy’ Sekatawa, the most prolific forward at the time left Jinja based Nytil and joined giants Express in one of the most high-profile transfers in Ugandan football.

On the day he arrived from the East, a procession was made by thousands of Express fans in Kampala to welcome their star catch, bringing business to a halt and he never disappointed as he retained the golden boot in 1982 and 1983.

Ismael Kirungi, Coffee to Express

Now, this is arguably the most interesting. In 1973, Kirungi, nicknamed ‘Minora’, a sharp razor blade brand of the 1970s because of his ability to dribble past defenders like razor blade in butter joined Express.

The attacking wizard’s move was only known just a few hours to the kick off of the match between his old club Coffee and the Red Eagles at Nakivubo.

Kirungi trained with his teammates on the eve of the match and even travelled with them to Nakivubo in the team bus only to enter a different dressing room.

It is said that Minora played his against former immediate teammates clad in their boots and socks but it was a move plotted by Express Supremo Jolly Joe Kiwanuka.

He went on to become a pillar in the Express side on his second stint having featured for the side before in 1968 to 69.

Andrew Fimbo Mukasa, Villa to Express

Andrew “Fimbo” Mukasa (second from right) as the Lord Mayor Salongo Erias Lukwago visited

Two years after losing Mubiru, Villa also lost his prolific partner Andrew Mukasa to Express FC.

By then, a mental disorder appeared to hinder the forward and at one time, he abandoned Villa Park and went to Wankulukuku where he trained with Express.

Eventually, he re-united with Mubiru but was never as prolific as he was at Villa.

Its at the time that his mental disorder escalated and literally forced him into early retirement.

Other transfers that could earn a place in here include Andrew Kawooya from Vipers to KCCA as well, Tom Masiko from Lugogo to Kitende and Herman Wasswa from Villa to the Kasasiro.