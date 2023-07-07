Uganda Cranes defender Gift Fred has joined Tanzania Premier League Champions Yanga FC, Kawowo Sports can authoritatively report.

The towering defender put pen to paper on a three-year deal today with the aid of his agent Ivica Stankovic.

Gift who has been captain at SC Villa put up remarkable performance last season as the Jogoos attempted to win the league title only to lose it on the final day to Vipers SC.

Gift signs with the Tanzanian outfit as a free agent following the expiry of his contract at SC Villa last month.

He has also been on the radar for several clubs especially in Uganda (Vipers SC and Kitara FC) and South Africa.

According to a reliable source, Yanga FC have been monitoring the defender and had a close look at him during Uganda’s AFCON qualifier game against Algeria last month in Cameroon.

Gift has had been on the rise since joining SC Villa two years ago from Gomba Ssaza team. He was also playing for Booma FC in the FUFA Regional League at the time.

He will join fellow countryman Aucho Khalid at the Dar es Salaam based club.

Moses Aliro and Shariph Sheen Kimbowa both from Wakiso Giants are having trials at the club and featured in the friendly against Malawi’s Nyasa Big Bullets FC on Thursday.