

The Katende brothers have written a new chapter in their motocross careers as the first Ugandans to feature in the Junior Motocross World Championship that is taking place in Bucharest, Romania.

Miguel and Jonathan Katende’s competition has however been brief after the brothers failed to make it out of the qualifying race into the final race on Sunday.

In the first qualifying race, Miguel finished 28th of 34 riders while Jonathan was 33rd in his batch.

The brothers were handed a second chance in the final qualification heat which only needed four riders to join the thirty-six that had already qualified.

Miguel was impressive keeping within the top pack but would only settle for sixth position narrowly missing out of the qualification. Jonathan finished 24th.

However, it is not all over for Miguel Katende as the fifth and sixth positions have reserved slots in the final race.

His chances of competing will depend on whether a qualified rider fails to make it to the start gates in Sunday’s final race.

The rule of qualification to the main race

Only 40 riders are required for the main race.

Into the qualifications, there are two qualifying groups; Group A and B.

In each group, the first 18 riders automatically qualify for the main race. From 19 to 39th from both groups team up in the third qualifying heat to select the top four riders to join the main race.

The fifth and sixth finishers in the third qualifying are considered reserve riders under which Miguel falls.