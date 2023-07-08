Overview: Like over the years, the theme for the championship will be “Championing better community health and behavior through sports”.

The NSSF – KAVC International Volleyball tournament will be marking 25 years since inception.

The 2023 edition has been confirmed for the 4th to 6th August 2023 in Kampala city at the Lugogo Indoor Arena and Hockey National Grounds.

Clubs from a number of countries as the host (Uganda), Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have often participated.

This year, invitations have been extended to teams from Zambia and Zimbabwe, according to the chairperson of the local organizing committee Olive Ekallam.

Some of the KAVC Executive committee members during the launch of the 2023 NSSF KAVC International Volleyball tournament at Uganda Olympic Committee | CreditL David Isabirye

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) premises in Lugogo, Ekallam confirmed the development.

We have extended invitations for clubs in Zambia and Zimbabwe. We have also invited the clubs that have been normally participated from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Kenya, South Sudan and the DRC. We expect a great championship come 4th to 6th August 2023. Olive Ekallam, chairman NSSF-KAVC International Volleyball championship

University of Zimbabwe and NABA Volleyball Club are the expected clubs from Zimbabwe.

Olive Ekallam, chairperson of the organizing committee – NSSF KAVC International Volleyball tournament 2023 | Credit: David Isabirye

Like over the years, the theme for the championship will be “Championing better community health and behavior through sports”.

This tournament has also often made special consideration for showcasing the potential enshrined in Uganda’s youth.

Therefore, the primary school’s qualification tournament will be held at Samaritan Primary school, Namugongo on the 23rd July 2023 and the finalists will play at the main tournament.

A call for more partners:

The tournament has had the flag-ship sponsor, National Social Security Fund (NSSF) providing a bulk of assistance for over 15 years.

Other partners are Pallisa Agro Processors, Crown Beverages Limited, Uganda Breweries Limited, DHL Uganda, Uganda Volleyball Federation and others.

APR vs KCCA Women clubs played in the 2022 final

Ekallam humbly calls for more willing partners to come and be part of this great championship organized by one of Uganda’s premier clubs, Kampala Amateur Volleyball Club (KAVC) whose founding year stretches as far back as 1970.

“We urge more willing partners to join us and make this championship the best ever” Ekallam urges.

For starters, the winners of the 24th edition for either gender were from Rwanda; Armed Police Rwanda (APR).

In the women final, APR beat KCCA and won over hosts KAVC for the men.

APR men team that won the 2022 NSSF-KAVC Men title

Strong and dedicated organizing team:

In a bid to ensure an affluent organization, a team of passionate individuals was instituted.

The local organizing committee is headed by Olive Ekallam.

She is working with a team of dedicated and committed souls with Nicholas Dheyongera as vice chairman.

Hope Harriet is administrative director, Alice Gitta Oketcho (promotions director) and Peter Buyungo as competitions director.

Bernadette Kodili (Publicity manager) for 2023 NSSF-KAVC International Volleyball tournament | Credit: David Isabirye

Others:

Kevin Acungkena Mwenyi is the secretariat manager, Diana Agaba (protocol manager), Maria Zawedde (hospital manager), Phoebe Tucungwiire (funds manager), Bernadette Kodili (publicity manager), Gimei Nagimesi (sponsor relations manager), Mike Oturu (entertainment manager), Innocent Komakech (referees’ manager and delegate), Edward Kalyesubula (court manager), Sam Meya (technical manager), Venah Nyaboke (medical manager), Winnie Kobusingye and Solomon Mark Oluma (host teams’ managers) as well as Berna Namwanje (foreign teams manager).

The tournament’s technical committee meeting will be held on the 3rd August 2023 at Copper Chimney Restaurant in Lugogo, Kampala.

Then, the championship proper will serve off on the 4th August 2023 and climax by Sunday, 6th August 2023.