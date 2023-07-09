Overview:
- Event: 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2
- Dates: 10th – 18th July
- Venue: St Mary’s College Rushoroza, Kabale
Prior to the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) ball games 2 in Kabale, a delegation of volleyball (boys) and Netball (girls) from St Mathias Kalemba Secondary School, Nazigo was officially flagged off on Saturday, 8th July.
David Constantine Kawuma, the head teacher of the school witnessed the official flag-off of the teams.
Kawuma was flanked by the deputy head teacher RoseMary Nambi Sserunkuma, School Chaplin Emmanuel Nzirubwa, Netball head coach Ali Mugisha, sports teachers RoseMary Nkiinzi and Racheal Nabayego.
He congratulated the players for the qualification feat and urged them to perform to the best of their expectations.
“First of all, I congratulate you for qualifying to the nationals in Netball and Volleyball once again. Give your best during the national tournament in Kabale and represent the school gallantly. Be disciplined at all times” Kawuma urged.
The volleyball team captain Aziz Kirya eyes the best performance that will see them to the FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda.
“We want to play brilliantly in all the games. The target is to qualify for the East African Games in Rwanda” Kirya, an S6 student noted.
Jemimah Natukunda, the school team netball captain has set the round of 16 as the prime target at the nationals.
“We have trained well for the games. We shall take on a game at a time. We initial target is to qualify for the round of 16” Natukunda remarked.
In Netball, St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo is pooled in group F alongside Baptist High School, Broadway, St Jude, Katerema S.S, Trinity Catholic and St Peter’s Nsambya.
The St Mathias Kalemba SS netball team and the entire school fraternity will dearly miss the services of their former head coach Edward Ggaddimba following his sudden demise after a motor accident.
“We shall miss Eddy (Ggaddimba) forever. He has worked tooth and nail to see the establishment and growth of this team. Nevertheless, we shall remain focused for the championship in Kabale” Ali Mugisha who travels as head coach stated.
Besides Volleyball and Netball, the other games at the USSSA Ball Games 2 will include Beach soccer, football U-14 & U-16, Basketball (3X3), Rugby 7’s and DanceSport.
Teams started to arrive at t Mary’s College Rushoroza in Kabale on Saturday, 8th July 2023 ahead of the games’ kick-off on Monday, 10th July 2023.
St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo Traveling Delegations:
Volleyball Squad:
Aziz Kirya (Opposite, Captain), John Katete (Setter), Dickenz Otimong (setter), Matthew Wasswa (Libero), Jimmy Ivan Kansiime (Libero), Marvy Ssewankambo (Libero), Valerian Ejalu (Reciever attacker), Stephen Kabanda (Reciever attacker), Samuel Abey Mugweri (Reciever attacker), Emmanuel Kiggundu (opposite), Elisa Sserunjogi (Middle blocker), Isaac Kiggundu (opposite), Ivan James Wetende (Libero), Jotham Mwesigwa (opposite), Harmony Kyeyune (Libero), Noah Buerwanjo Biyinzika (center player)
Netball Squad:
Jemimah Natukunda (GK, GD, GA, GS – Captain), Hellen Nantaayi (C/WD), Daphine Nandyose (WA/C), Zulaika Nagawa (C/WA), Zenah Nabadda Kazibwe (GS, GK), Faith Marion Babirye (GA, GS), Grace Masika (C, WA, GA, GS), Gladys Naluze (GS, GA, GK, GS), Shanitah Babirye (GA, GS), Vivian Nagadya (C, WD, GD), Sheillah Stellah Nakato (GK, GD), Hellen Abolo (GK, GD, GS), Deborah Apolot (GK, GD), Sharon Akankunda (C, WA), Suzan Chandiru (GS, GA), Lillian Nalugayo (GW, GD), Sofia Nakanwagi (GD, GW, WD, C), Shamim Birungi (GA, GS, C, WA), Peace Akello (WD), Marice Namuddu (GW, GD, WD), Sharifah Nampugga (GS, GA), Patricia Nayiga (GW), Angella Namitala (C, WA), Robinah Nabuduwa (GA, GS), Florence Ayaya (WA, C)
Officials: Ali Mugisha (Head coach), Rosemary Nkiinzi & Racheal Nabayego (Games teachers)
St Mathias Kalemba SS Motto: “In Obedientia Victoria”