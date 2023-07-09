Overview: Besides Volleyball and Netball, the other games at the USSSA Ball Games 2 will include Beach soccer, football U-14 & U-16, Basketball (3X3), Rugby 7's and Dancesport

Event: 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2

2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 Dates : 10 th – 18 th July

: 10 – 18 July Venue: St Mary’s College Rushoroza, Kabale

Prior to the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) ball games 2 in Kabale, a delegation of volleyball (boys) and Netball (girls) from St Mathias Kalemba Secondary School, Nazigo was officially flagged off on Saturday, 8th July.

David Constantine Kawuma, the head teacher of the school witnessed the official flag-off of the teams.

Kawuma was flanked by the deputy head teacher RoseMary Nambi Sserunkuma, School Chaplin Emmanuel Nzirubwa, Netball head coach Ali Mugisha, sports teachers RoseMary Nkiinzi and Racheal Nabayego.

St Mathias Kalemba head coach David Kawuma hands over the ball to Netball captain Jemimah Natukunda | Credit: David Isabirye

Some of the St Mathias Kalemba Netball players during the briefing at the school | Credit: David Isabirye

He congratulated the players for the qualification feat and urged them to perform to the best of their expectations.

“First of all, I congratulate you for qualifying to the nationals in Netball and Volleyball once again. Give your best during the national tournament in Kabale and represent the school gallantly. Be disciplined at all times” Kawuma urged.

David Constantine Kawuma addressing the players and officials prior to the team’s travel to Kabale | Credit: David Isabirye

The volleyball team captain Aziz Kirya eyes the best performance that will see them to the FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda.

“We want to play brilliantly in all the games. The target is to qualify for the East African Games in Rwanda” Kirya, an S6 student noted.

Aziz Kirya, captain of St Mathias Kalemba SS Volleyball team | Credit: David Isabirye

Jemimah Natukunda-captain of St Mathias Kalemba Netball team | Credit: David Isabirye

Jemimah Natukunda, the school team netball captain has set the round of 16 as the prime target at the nationals.

“We have trained well for the games. We shall take on a game at a time. We initial target is to qualify for the round of 16” Natukunda remarked.

St Mathias Mathias Kalemba netballers revel in a moment

In Netball, St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo is pooled in group F alongside Baptist High School, Broadway, St Jude, Katerema S.S, Trinity Catholic and St Peter’s Nsambya.

The St Mathias Kalemba SS netball team and the entire school fraternity will dearly miss the services of their former head coach Edward Ggaddimba following his sudden demise after a motor accident.

“We shall miss Eddy (Ggaddimba) forever. He has worked tooth and nail to see the establishment and growth of this team. Nevertheless, we shall remain focused for the championship in Kabale” Ali Mugisha who travels as head coach stated.

Ali Mugisha, the head coach Netball St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo | Credit: David Isabirye

Besides Volleyball and Netball, the other games at the USSSA Ball Games 2 will include Beach soccer, football U-14 & U-16, Basketball (3X3), Rugby 7’s and DanceSport.

Teams started to arrive at t Mary’s College Rushoroza in Kabale on Saturday, 8th July 2023 ahead of the games’ kick-off on Monday, 10th July 2023.

Volleyball team of St Mathias Kalemba SS being officially handed over a ball during the official flag-off | Credit: David Isabirye

St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo Traveling Delegations:

Volleyball Squad:

Aziz Kirya (Opposite, Captain), John Katete (Setter), Dickenz Otimong (setter), Matthew Wasswa (Libero), Jimmy Ivan Kansiime (Libero), Marvy Ssewankambo (Libero), Valerian Ejalu (Reciever attacker), Stephen Kabanda (Reciever attacker), Samuel Abey Mugweri (Reciever attacker), Emmanuel Kiggundu (opposite), Elisa Sserunjogi (Middle blocker), Isaac Kiggundu (opposite), Ivan James Wetende (Libero), Jotham Mwesigwa (opposite), Harmony Kyeyune (Libero), Noah Buerwanjo Biyinzika (center player)

St Mathias Kalemba SS officials at the school | Credit: David Isabirye

St Mathias Kalemba Deputy head teacher RoseMary Nambi Sserunkuma addresses the players | Credit: David Isabirye

Netball Squad:

Jemimah Natukunda (GK, GD, GA, GS – Captain), Hellen Nantaayi (C/WD), Daphine Nandyose (WA/C), Zulaika Nagawa (C/WA), Zenah Nabadda Kazibwe (GS, GK), Faith Marion Babirye (GA, GS), Grace Masika (C, WA, GA, GS), Gladys Naluze (GS, GA, GK, GS), Shanitah Babirye (GA, GS), Vivian Nagadya (C, WD, GD), Sheillah Stellah Nakato (GK, GD), Hellen Abolo (GK, GD, GS), Deborah Apolot (GK, GD), Sharon Akankunda (C, WA), Suzan Chandiru (GS, GA), Lillian Nalugayo (GW, GD), Sofia Nakanwagi (GD, GW, WD, C), Shamim Birungi (GA, GS, C, WA), Peace Akello (WD), Marice Namuddu (GW, GD, WD), Sharifah Nampugga (GS, GA), Patricia Nayiga (GW), Angella Namitala (C, WA), Robinah Nabuduwa (GA, GS), Florence Ayaya (WA, C)

Officials: Ali Mugisha (Head coach), Rosemary Nkiinzi & Racheal Nabayego (Games teachers)

Racheal Nabayego, female Games mistress at St Mathias Kalemba SS, Nazigo | Credit: David Isabirye

RoseMary Nkiinzi, a teacher at St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo | Credit: David Isabirye

Volleyball mistress Damaris Mukhone at St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo | Credit: David Isabirye

St Mathias Kalemba school chaplin Emmanuel Nzirubwa addresses the volleyball and netball players. He urged them to remain disciplined and pray ful | Credit: David Isabirye

St Mathias Kalemba SS Motto: “In Obedientia Victoria”