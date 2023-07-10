FIFA has confirmed match officials that will take charge of the game between Uganda and Rwanda in the first leg of the 2024 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament Qualifiers.

It should be noted that Uganda will host at Kigali Pele Stadium on Wednesday, 12th August 2023 before the two teams face off four days later in the return leg.

Jonesia Rukyaa Kabakama from Tanzania has been appointed as the centre referee. She will be assisted by fellow countrywomen Charles Janet Balama and Glory John Tesha as first and second assistant referees respectively.

Nuru Tatu Malogo also from Tanzania will serve as the fourth official while Genevieve Lukusa Kanjinga is the referees’ assessor while Tabitha Aambui Njoroge will be the match commissioner.

The winner between Uganda and Rwanda on aggregate will face Cameroon at the second qualifying phase.

Crested Cranes who had a friendly game against Tanzania and won 3-1 last week on Friday already arrived in Kigali.