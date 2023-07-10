Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye says he is happy to be back home as he was unveiled by newly promoted side, Kitara FC.

The exciting midfielder joins as a free agent on a one year contract after being released by Vipers at the end of last season.

“This is a special place for me, Hoima is home and I already feel welcome here,” said Zaga.

He's a Royal ✌️👊 pic.twitter.com/9cPDwLFxLD — Kitara Football Club (@KitarafcHoima) July 10, 2023

“I will give my very best performance for sure and help my new team win games and also stay in the top flight.”

The former U-17 international becomes the first signing for the club since they gained promotion.

He has previously played for both Express and Police (both on loan) from Vipers but this is now a permanent move.

Meanwhile, the club released over eleven players who were part of the squad in the Fufa Big League last season.

Among them is former Express and KCCA midfielder Rogers Lukwiya, John Wesley Kisakye, Godfrey Lwesibawa and Moses Sseruyidde.