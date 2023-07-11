Overview: Unlike previous editions which saw only the top six teams in the top division and two newly promoted sides from the Fufa Big League, the 2023 edition will be played by the top 8 in the 2022/23 UPL campaign.

After three years in limbo, the Fufa Super 8 Pre-season tournament is back ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The competition hasn’t been played since 2021 but the football governing body confirmed its return in an email to concerned clubs.

“The Fufa Super 8 is a pre-season tournament played by the top 8 teams in the concluded season,” read a letter in parts to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League clubs.

“The Cup has not been organized for the last two editions; however, this year’s edition is scheduled to take place from 4th to 14th August 2023.”

Unlike previous editions which saw only the top six teams in the top division and two newly promoted sides from the Fufa Big League, the 2023 edition will be played by the top 8 in the 2022/23 UPL campaign.

KCCA (2018) and Vipers (2019) are the previous winners of the tournament.

In 2019, the winners received a cash prize of 20 million but Fufa is yet to reveal the amount in prize money for the 2023 edition.

Expected teams in the 2023 Edition

Vipers KCCA SC Villa Arua Hill URA Maroons BUL Wakiso Giants



