Champions Cup Uganda (U-21 Football):

Format of play : 7 Vs 7 (Free Registration for all teams)

: 7 Vs 7 (Free Registration for all teams) Friday 14 th July : Team registration, verification and health training – Kalangala Hall, Best Western Hotel (Victoria Mall)

: Team registration, verification and health training – Kalangala Hall, Best Western Hotel (Victoria Mall) Saturday 15 th July – Group Stages (Morning) – ESA Park, Kitubulu – Wakiso district – 8 AM Kick-off

– Group Stages (Morning) – ESA Park, Kitubulu – Wakiso district – 8 AM Kick-off Saturday, 15 th July – Knockout and Finals (Afternoon) – ESA Park, Kitubulu – Wakiso district

– Knockout and Finals (Afternoon) – ESA Park, Kitubulu – Wakiso district Winning purse: $ 600 for champion

Besides the shores of Lake Victoria in Kitubulu along the Entebbe – Kampala Highway lies a recreational sports facility known as the ESA park that accommodates football matches for 7 against 7 verson.

This facility was officially opened this year and has given chance to many youth to freely exercise with the on-going ESA premier league intended to be a signature tourney.

The ESA Park – Kitubulu Lake view

On Saturday, 15th July 2023, the ESA Park is set to host the first high profile international tournament; the U-21 Champions Cup Uganda with free registration for all teams.

This tournament is organized by Green Sports Africa in conjunction with the Master Card Foundation as confirmed by Kassim Ismaily, a director at Green Sports Africa.

Green Sports Africa officials

Special Training for players:

The target age group of players for the Champions Cup is below 21 years.

On Friday, 14th July 2023, all of these players will receive special training in hygiene, disease prevention, mental well-being, and reproductive health.

This will be held at Kalangala Hall, Best Western Hotel in Entebbe (Victoria Mall).

“Participants are then encouraged to be champions by continuing to educate others within their communities.” Kassim adds.

Young players through a briefing during a previous Green Sports Africa event

Registration of all teams is free of charge. There is an overwhelming number of teams that have duly expressed interest to take part as Lake View Kitinda, Excel Soccer Academy, Entebbe City Soccer Academy, Lweza Starlets, ESA Park, Together For One, Garuga Soccer Academy, Aidenal, Fimbo Soccer Academy and others.

Enticing prizes:

Besides the trophies and medals for outstanding personalities and teams, there is a cash prize of $ 600 for the winning team.

All the quarterfinal teams are also assured of full kits.

Excel Soccer Academy team has confirmed to take part in the2023 Champions Cup Uganda

Also, the outstanding performers will have opportunities to advance their football careers through the GSA network that spreads wings through various cities and countries in Africa as Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and many others.

A young player goes through the paces during a work-out session under the Green Sports Africa programs