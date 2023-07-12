Alex Isabirye troubles at Vipers are not about to end after he was summoned by the club disciplinary committee.

The tactician who helped the club win a historic maiden double at Kitende has been absent since July 5, 2023 according to the letter addressed him by the club CEO, Sam Njuba.

“You have consistently and without authority from your employer, absconded from your work and duties as the Head Coach since 05/07/2023 to date,” the letter reads in part.

“So,” the letter demands, “be at this moment informed that in line with the applicable labour laws, you are invited for a disciplinary hearing on Thursday 14th July 2023 at St. Mary’s” Stadium – Kitende Executive Lounge, 10:00 AM.

Its reported that the gaffer is unhappy with happenings at Kitende after the club offered to hire an assistant coach without his knowledge in a move he views as one to axe him.

Multiple media reports have revealed Isabirye who joined the club early this year has already taken a decision to leave the Venoms although he denied any such move in front of his players as per the video released by Vipers.