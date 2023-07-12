Despite guiding the club to a league and cup double, Alex Isabirye has tendered in his resignation at Vipers SC.

In a letter dated July 12th, 2023, Isabirye cited infringement on his role as the main reason for throwing in the towel.

It came after a long speculation about his future and hours after he was summoned by club CEO Sam Njuba to the disciplinary committee for absconding from duty.

“I am writing to confirm my resignation from the position of head coach of Vipers SC due to breach of my Contract,” reads a letter Isabirye has sent to Vipers.

“Article 5, Section 3 and 4 of my employment contract states that I am responsible for endorsing players being recruited and choosing my assistant team/staff in consultation with the club management.

However, this clause was not honoured and I was not aware of the recruitment of three current members of the team: Raoul Lukusa Kayembe (assistant coach) and two Brazilian Players Giancarlo Lopez and Luis ‘Tinga’ Otavio Santos. Alex Isabirye

Isabirye said that he is “aggrieved” by the serious breaches and “unreasonable conduct.

The former URA and BUL coach was unveiled as Vipers Head coach on March 12th this year and has managed over 20 games in his four-months career at Kitende.

Vipers are yet to respond to the news but will most likely promote Lukusa to the position of head coach as a search for Isabirye’s permanent replacement goes on.

Ex-TP Mazembe coach Frank Dumas is among the names on the Vipers’ wishlist.