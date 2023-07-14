Mulitin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic claims Uganda’s fixtures against Algeria and Guinea will be intriguing encounters after The Cranes discovered their qualifying opponents in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Caf conducted the draw on Thursday evening handing Uganda what appears to be a tough group G containing Algeria, Guinea, Mozambique, Botswana and Somalia.

The Cranes were in Pot 3 as per the current Fifa rankings.

Reacting to the draw, Micho spoke about every opponent in an interview with Daily Monitor admitting Algeria are favourites but didn’t rule out a chance for Uganda at defy odds.

“We have been drawn in a tough group where Algeria are favourites,” he started.

Algeria XI Vs Sirrea Leone (Credit: CAF)

However, we believe in the ongoing Afcon qualifiers, we have shown that we can play against them with just small details making the difference. Micho on favourites Algeria

Uganda has lost both encounters to the Desert Foxes 2-0 and 2-1 despite the West African nation fielding a relatively weaker side in the latter fixtures.

In the same moment, we have Guinea who in 2015 qualifiers beaten at home. Very tough team from West Africa but we believe they are playable. Guinea are playing according to Micho

Guinea’s Sly Nationale denied Uganda a chance to qualify for the 2015 Afcon edition with a defeat in Morocco despite Cranes win at Namboole in what was arguably the toughest game in the group then.

On Mozambique, Micho is wary of their style and competitive nature but doesn’t believe they are unplayable.

Then Mozambique has a Portuguese style of play, very competitive and qualified for the upcoming Afcon and when you have that in mind, it speaks volumes about them. Micho wary of Mozambique Portuguese style

To end a 39-year wait for playing in the Afcon finals, Uganda, under Micho beat Botswana home and away and this gives the Serb optimism facing them again.

Then we are having our Afcon 2017 qualifiers competitors Botswana. We have experience having beaten them home and away but it will be a competitive encounter. Cranes coach Micho on facing Botswana

Uganda Cranes winger William Luwagga Kizito (R) attempts to beat his man during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match against Botwswan at Namboole Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Somalia, Uganda’s other opponents are probably the group’s whipping boys but are totally different side at the moment according to Micho.

And finally, our Cecafa brothers Somalia, have surprised and beaten Zimbabwe and shown that when they bring professionals from outside, they are totally a different side. Micho not underrating Somalia

The qualifiers start in November this year but Uganda’s biggest worry is the unavailability of a standard stadium in the country that meets all requirements to host games of the magnitude of World Cup qualifiers and Micho hopes Namboole will be available by then.”

So practically, we have a competitive group. We need to make sure Namboole is available because qualifiers start in November. Micho hopes Cranes will be able play home games at Namboole

To qualify, Uganda must top the group or finish second where the four second best teams will face off and the winner of the CAF Play-Off Tournament will play in the FIFA Play-off Tournament to potentially be the 10th African nation.