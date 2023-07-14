Overview: Left footed midfielder Bronson Nsubuga joined Sadiq Sempigi at Jinja North United FC. The two worked together at Mbarara City last month

Jinja North United Football Club confirmed the arrival of left footed midfielder Bronson Nsubuga Sserumira.

Nsubuga is yet another signing by Sadiq Ssempigi at the club since Amuli Mukasa and Lawrence Ndugga’s arrival.

Like Sempigi and Ndugga, Nsubuga was at Mbarara City Fooball club last season as the Ankole Lions were promoted to the elite league.

Bronson Nsubuga with head coach Sadick Sempigi

The left footed midfielder brings class, elegancy and experience (maturity) to Jinja North United.

Nsubuga has also played at Maroons and Blacks Power, Amuka Bright Stars and Sports Club Victoria University among others.

He is a renown dead-ball specialist and a specialist in ball passing from all ranges.

Nsubuga’s venomous left shot is often dangerous to the opposition goalkeepers.

Jinja North United is a mission possible to get promoted to the Uganda Premier League for the 2024-2025 season.

Bronson Nsubuga shows off the Jinja North United jersey