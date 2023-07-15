Overview: Besides Lacrosse, the other games being competed in are football (U-16 and U-14), Netball, Basketball (3X3), Rugby (7’s), DanceSport, Athletics, Beach soccer, beach volleyball and volleyball

2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Lacrosse):

Saturday, July 15:

Final: Nabisunsa Girls School Vs Mariam High School

Nabisunsa Girls School Vs Mariam High School Third Place Play off: St Mary’s High School – Zirobwe Vs Lowell Girls

Semi-final Results:

Mariam High School 15-14 St Mary’s High School, Zirobwe

Nabisunsa Girls School 26-04 Lowell Girls School

The two final standing schools in the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) are Nabisunsa Girls School and Mariam High School.

These face off in the final on Saturday, July 15, 2023 to determine who takes gold and who scoops silver.

Mariam High School overcame St Mary’s High School, Zirobwe 15-14 in the early kick off duel of the semi-finals.

This match ended in overtime after Jovia Nakibule’s strike separated the two sides.

Lacrosse action durin the 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 in Kabale

The second semi-final between Nabisunsa Girls School and Lowell Girls School was won by the former in convincing fashion 26-04.

Nabisunsa Girls’ most on-form player Ruth Tushemerirwe inflicted the most damage, scoring 8 goals.

Precious Aguti netted 5 goals to her name. Lady Shima Mulumba, Gertrude Kemigisa and Enid Alowo were the other scorers.

Now, Nabisunsa Girls will battle Mariam High School during the final in a repeat of the group stage duel won by the Sunsa Warriors 18-09.

The bronze medal match will be between Lowell Girls Mpigi and St Mary’s High School – Zirobwe.

This is the very first time that Lacrosse is being played at the USSSA Ball Games 2.

Besides Lacrosse, the other games being competed in are football (U-16 and U-14), Netball, Basketball (3X3), Rugby (7’s), DanceSport, Athletics, Beach soccer, beach volleyball and volleyball.

The games will climax on Monday, 17th July 2023.

The outstanding schools will represent Uganda at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda.

All Group Stage results:

St Mary's Zirobwe 12-11 Mariam High School

Nabisunsa Girls 29-09 St Mary's Zirobwe

St Mary's Zirobwe 13-11 Lowell Girls School

Nabisunsa Girls 18-09 Mariam High School

Mariam High School 13-10 Lowell Girls School

Nabisunsa Girls 22-07 Lowell Girls