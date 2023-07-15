2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Netball):

Saturday, July 15 – Round of 16

St Mary’s Secondary School-Kitende Vs Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

Kibuli Secondary School Vs Kadungala Secondary School

Green Light Islamic Vs Bulo Parents School

Ngando Secondary School Vs Kawanda Secondary School

Buddo Secondary School Vs St Jude Secondary School

Kyanja High School Vs Baptist High School

St Joseph Bakhitta Vs Nile Citizen

Kyotera Parents Vs St Noa Girls School

The grueling group stages for Netball at the 2023 Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Ball Games 2 came to an end on Friday, 14th July.

Now, the stage is set for the round of 16 matches on Saturday, July 15 as the different schools eye quarter final berths.

Defending champions St Mary’s Secondary School-Kitende faceoff with Masaka based Blessed Sacrament Kimanya.

Netball warm up at the 2023 USSSA Ball Games 2

Kibuli Secondary School, who had lost 14-15 to St Mary’s Kitende in last group game will square up against Kadungala Secondary School.

Green Light Islamic and Bulo Parents School duel is the other contest.

The mother of all battles in the round of 16 is Ngando Secondary School against Kawanda Secondary School.

Meanwhile, Buddo Secondary School will entertain St Jude Secondary School, Kyanja High School and Baptist High School lock horns in the other.

St Joseph Bakhitta entertains Nile Citizen and Kyotera Parents will play giants St Noa Girls School Zzana.

Netball is one of the games that spices up the USSSA Ball Games 2.

The others include Lacrosse, football (U-16 and U-14), Netball, Basketball (3X3), Rugby (7’s), DanceSport, Athletics, Beach soccer, beach volleyball and volleyball.

The games will climax on Monday, 17th July 2023.

The outstanding schools will represent Uganda at the 2023 FEASSSA Games in Huye city, Rwanda.