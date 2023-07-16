Premiership T20 Finals:

Aziz Damani v Avengers – 2pm

Championship Finals:

Tornado Bee v Premier – 10am

Avengers will be looking at stopping Aziz Damani from winning their sixth T20 title in a row when the two sides meet in the finals on Sunday.

Avengers had to overcome Aziz Damani Development in the semifinals last weekend but will face a tougher Aziz Damani in the final.

Aziz Damani will be energized to have Dinesh Nakrani and Alpesh Ramjani back from national duty with Riazat Ali Shah and Simon Ssesazi making up their national team quota.

Avengers don’t have so many star names in their line up but they have a solid unit that includes last season’s 50-over MVP Harshal Panchal together with U-19 star Christopher Kidega they pack a solid punch as a unit.

Aziz Damani missed out on the women’s T20 crown and they will surely make sure they don’t let this one slip.

The curtain raiser will be the championship final between Tornado Bee and Premier. Tornado Bee has been flawless in the championship and the former league winners will be looking at adding another title to their collection.

Tornado Bee dropped down to the championship last season but they have adapted very quickly to life away from the top flight and together they have put in a solid shift that has gotten them to the finals. Jonathan Ssebanja will be key for them in victory but as a group, they have tasted victory in the past and they should deal with the less fancied Premier.

Premier is not in the final by mistake and they know how to get the job done but in a one-off, Tornado Bee are sure favourites.

After the finals, there will be an award ceremony to mark the end of the T20 season with both the men and women rewarded.