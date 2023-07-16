Overview: Mityana S.S’ Ruth Nabwami Nabitula and Bitiyali Nambalirwa overcame Shakira Nagudi and Sandra Nakimera of Luzira S.S respectively. Luzira SS' consolation came from Sarah Nakaweesi's win over Jereminah Nanfuka.

2023 USSSA Ball Games 2 (Woodball – Fairway competition):

Girls Champion (Gold) : Mityana Secondary School

: Mityana Secondary School Silver : Luzira Secondary School

: Luzira Secondary School Bronze: Mpoma School

Mityana Secondary School is the champion of the woodball fairway competition for girls in the USSSA Ball Games 2 at St Mary’s College Rushoroza in Kabale.

Mityana S.S edged Luzira Secondary School 2-1 during the final played on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

Mityana S.S’ Ruth Nabwami Nabitula and Bitiyali Nambalirwa overcame Shakira Nagudi and Sandra Nakimera respectively.

Jereminah Nanfuka of Mityana S.S lost her game to Sarah Nakaweesi.

The bronze was won by Mpoma School who beat Our Lady of Africa SS – Namilyango in the third place play-off.

Mityana S.S girls woodball team | Credit: David Isabirye

Other teams:

Mengo Senior School settled for fifth place as Kyamate SS, St Mark’s College Namagoma, Ngora High School, Trinity College Nabbingo and The Amazima School occupied the respective ten positions.

Iganga Secondary School and Sseke Secondary School were 11th and 12th respectively.

Mityana S.S boys and girls woodball teams. The boys team finished 5th overall | Credit: David Isabirye

Boys:

Meanwhile, for the boys, Luzira Secondary School won the fairway competition, beating Airforce Secondary School 2-1 in the finals relied live on the USSSA official You-Tube channel.

Luzira S.S’ Kenneth Etyang defeated Brian Agaba and Jimmy James Okello overcame Brun Ssekidde.

Airforce’s consolation came from Darry Gilles Amanyire’s win over Godfrey Kawooya.

Our Lady of Africa S.S Namilyango settled for bronze.

Some of the fans watching woodball finals on Sunday, 16th July 2023 | Credit: David Isabirye

Besides woodball, the other games being played at the USSSA Ball Games 2 are; Netball, Handball, Football (U-14 & U-16), Basketball (3X3), Rugby 7’s, Beach Volleyball, Beach Soccer, DanceSport and Lacrosse.

The games will climax officially on Monday, 17th July 2023 priorto the teams’ departure the following day.