Flavia Oketcho will lead Uganda’s Gazelles at the 2023 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket as she makes her second appearance at the continental championship.

Oketcho, the only member of the team that played at the 2015 tournament in Cameroon, is joined by four other home-based players on the roster.

Just like Oketcho, the other four – Evelyn Nakiyingi, Ritah Imanishimwe, Brenda Ekon and Hope Akello – turnout for last year’s National Basketball League losing finalists JKL Lady Dolphins.

Flavia Oketcho Evelyn Nakiyingi Ritah Imanishimwe Brenda Ekon Hope Akello

Claire Lamunu, who was an instrumental part of the qualifying campaign that took the Gazelles to the 2015 AfroBasket but couldn’t make the final tournament due to school commitment, gets the chance to don national colours at the continent’s premier basketball competition. She is expected to join the group on Thursday.

Priscilla Abby who played for the Gazelles during the qualifying campaign for the 2019 edition that fell through gets a nod along with sharpshooter Lydia Babirye and rising star Maria Najjuma.

Jannon Otto, Uganda’s best player during the qualifiers early this year, is on the team as is Jane Asinde who will be having her first run in national colours since the 2018 3×3 U23 World Cup in China.

Victoria Mukisa, who got injured in the team’s first training session, is the only foreign-based player that had been summoned not on the final team. Sarah Ageno who has been phenomenal on her return to the National Basketball League with JT Lady Jaguars is a bit of a surprise omission.

Center Melissa Akullu who played at the 2016 U18 Women’s Championship completes the roster.

Abby Priscilla Lydia Babirye Maria Najjuma Jane Asinde Melissa Akullu

The Gazelles are in Group C alongside Senegal and Mali who they will face on July 29 and 30 respectively.

